According to the United States Geological Survey, Hawaii experienced a 4.8-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, November 5.

The earthquake, which occurred in Pāhala, was centered at a depth of 38.4 kilometers (approximately 23.9 miles). According to the USGS, there were 504 reports of people feeling the earthquake when it happened.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in California on Monday (November 4). The earthquake, centered in Anza at a depth of 12.1 kilometers (about 7.5 miles), was followed by the news of the Hawaii earthquake hours later.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the California earthquake followed several others on Sunday, including a 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Chile. La Serena was the epicenter of the earthquake, which struck at a depth of 46.1 kilometers (28.65 miles).

The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.7-magnitude earthquake in Missouri on Sunday. This came shortly after the Chile earthquake. The epicenter of the earthquake in Missouri was located in Steele, with a depth of 10.5 kilometers (approximately 6.5 miles).

On Sunday, Greece experienced two additional earthquakes following a 5.3-magnitude tremor reported by the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter of these earthquakes was located in Néa Poteídaia, with a depth of approximately 10.0 kilometers (6.2 miles).

According to the United States Geological Survey, three earthquakes were reported just four days after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Oregon on October 30. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Windsor, with a depth of approximately 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles).

The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake in Oregon hours after a 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in California on Wednesday. The epicenter of the Oregon earthquake was in Windsor, with a depth of 7.3 kilometers (about 4.5 miles).

According to the United States Geological Survey, the Windsor earthquake was reported two days after a 3.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in California on October 28. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Lompoc, with a depth of -0.1 kilometers (approximately 0.06 miles).

According to the United States Geological Survey, the Lompoc earthquake was reported several hours prior to another 3.6-magnitude earthquake in the same city. The subsequent earthquake also occurred in Lompoc, with a depth of -0.1 kilometers (approximately 0.06 miles).

According to the United States Geological Survey, the Lompoc earthquakes were reported four days after a 4.1-magnitude earthquake occurred in California on October 24. The earthquake had its epicenter in Petrolia, with a depth of 9.3 kilometers (approximately 5.8 miles).

The United States Geological Survey reported the Petrolia earthquake three days after a 3.6-magnitude earthquake occurred in California on October 21. The earthquake’s epicenter was located at the southeastern tip of San Clemente Island, with a depth of 0.2 kilometers (approximately 0.12 miles).

