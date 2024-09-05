According to al, This September, many Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will not receive their monthly payment due to a quirk in the calendar. SSI payments are generally disbursed on the 1st of each month, but because September 1st fell on a Sunday this year, payments were made on August 30th instead. Consequently, there will be no SSI payments in September, with the next distribution scheduled for October 1st.

Calendar-Driven Payment Changes

Calendar-related adjustments to payment schedules are not uncommon. Similar shifts occurred earlier this year: in January, due to New Year’s Day falling on a Monday, and in June, when June 1st was a Saturday. In November, SSI recipients will receive two payments: one on November 1st and another on November 29th, as December 1st falls on a Sunday. Additionally, a payment will be issued on December 31st to cover January 2025, due to New Year’s Day falling on the 1st.

Who Benefits from SSI?

Supplemental Security Income supports approximately 7.5 million individuals each month, including about 2.4 million aged 65 and older. To qualify, recipients must be at least 65 years old, blind, or disabled with limited financial resources. For 2024, the maximum federal SSI benefit is $943 per month for individuals and $1,415 for couples.

Understanding SSI Funding

Unlike Social Security benefits funded through payroll taxes, SSI is financed through U.S. Treasury general revenue, with additional state supplements. While administered by Social Security, SSI payments come from a different funding source.