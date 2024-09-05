In a strategic move to bolster its asset management services, BNY has announced its acquisition of Archer, a technology and operations provider. The deal, valued undisclosed, is set to close in the fourth quarter pending regulatory approval.
This Article Includes
The acquisition will significantly enhance BNY’s managed account services through Archer’s advanced cloud-based platform. This integration aims to provide more customized portfolio solutions for retail investors, leveraging Archer’s technology to meet the growing demand in the asset management industry.
Managed accounts are increasingly popular among investment advisors and asset managers for their ability to offer tailored investment options. By integrating Archer’s capabilities, BNY positions itself to better serve asset and wealth managers, driving growth in this rapidly expanding sector.
Source – Yahoo
Welcome to KGLO News – Your Hometown News Station!
At KGLO News, we are dedicated to bringing you the latest news and stories from across the United States, with a special focus on local news from your state. Our mission is to provide timely, accurate, and engaging news coverage that keeps you informed about the events that matter most to you and your community.
Disclaimer: KGLO News is no longer affiliated with Alpha Media LLC. in any capacity.
Leave a Reply