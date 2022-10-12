Wednesday October 12th Local Sports

HUMBOLDT — The Clear Lake girls won the North Central Conference cross country title on Tuesday while the Lions boys finished second at the meet held at Joe Sheldon County Park in Humboldt . The Clear Lake girls had all their runners finish in the top 14 to end with 39 points. St. Edmond and Iowa Falls-Alden finished second with 62, followed by Humboldt with 82 and Algona with 102. Clear Lake’s Addison Doughan finished second in a time of 20:19, 20 seconds behind winner Nakia Ollivierre of Iowa Falls-Alden. Emily McLaughlin for Clear Lake finished seventh in 21:38, Anna Feuerbach was eighth in 21:40 while Rebekah Steinbron was ninth in 21:55. Algona edged Clear Lake for the boys team title, 45-48, as the Bulldogs had three finish in the top five. St. Edmond was third with 50 points. Aaron Lursen of St. Edmond won the boys race in a time of 17:22. For Clear Lake, Jack Crane finished third in 18:12 while Leo Tolentino was eighth in 18:58.

Full results of the North Central Conference meet, click these links — Varsity Boys — Varsity Girls

— high school volleyball Tuesday

@ Greene

Nashua-Plainfield 2-1 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (25-9, 19-25, 15-11)

Lake Mills 2-0 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (25-13, 25-14)

Lake Mills 2-0 Nashua-Plainfield

Nashua-Plainfield 2-0 North Butler

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3-0 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (25-10, 25-21, 25-16)

North Iowa 3-0 Northwood-Kensett (25-15, 25-13, 25-9)

Central Springs 3-1 Forest City (22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-12)

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says dramatic changes are not going to help the Iowa State offense. The Cyclones rank last in the Big 12 in scoring, rushing and total offense heading into Saturday’s game at Texas.

Campbell says it is a lack of consistency and not a lack of talent.

Campbell is confident the offense will make progress.

The Cyclones visit a Texas team that is making strides under second year coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns are coming off a 49-0 win over Oklahoma.

Campbell says the Longhorns are better on both sides of the ball.

Kickoff on Saturday in Austin is scheduled for 11 o’clock

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Monika Czinano only needed a few days to finalize her decision to play a fifth season for Iowa.

With the sting of losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament still fresh, the fun of playing for the close-knit and well-supported Hawkeyes was the only feeling that could override it.

With superstar point guard Caitlin Clark leading the way for a third year in black and gold, Czinano and the rest of her teammates are revved up to go well beyond just a defense of their Big Ten title.

The Hawkeyes were the consensus favorite in the Big Ten preseason polls. Ohio State was picked second by the coaches and third by the media. Indiana also took second (media) and third (coaches). Maryland finished fourth in both surveys.

Clark, who last season became the first NCAA Division I player to lead the nation in both points and assists per game, was the easy pick for Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. Czinano, who was third in the conference in scoring in 2021-22 and led the country in field goal percentage, joined Clark on the 10-player preseason all-star team.

AMES — Expectations are high for the Iowa State women’s basketball team. After a 28-win season that included a trip to the Sweet 16, the Cyclones are the preseason favorite to win the Big 12.

That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly. Ashley Joens took advantage of the extra year and was voted the league’s preseason player of the year.

The Cyclones open November 7th against Cleveland State.