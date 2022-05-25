Wednesday May 25th Local Sports

TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
AMES — Led by medalist Bennett Berger, Lake Mills has won the Class 1A boys state golf title. Berger shot a two-day total of 150 to win the tournament in Ames and was four shots better than the runner-up Tim Castle of Newman. Garrett Ham of Lake Mills finished fifth with a 163. The Bulldogs improved 29 strokes as a team from day one to day two, shooting a 351 on Monday and 322 on Tuesday to end with a two-round total of 673. East Buchanan was second 16 shots back. North Butler finished fourth as a team, 44 shots back with a 717.
AMES — Osage finished eighth as a team in the Class 2A boys state golf tournament. They finished with a two-day total of 645, 26 shots behind the team champion Hudson. Leo Klapperich had the Green Devils’ lowest score, finishing tied for seventh with a 150.
AMES — In the Class 3A tournament, Trevor White of Charles City finished tied for 16th with a 163, 24 shots behind medalist Hogan Hansen of Waverly-Shell Rock, who shot a 5-under par 139, winning by ten shots. Gilbert won the team title with a 633, followed by Solon with a 654.
Click here to find full results from the boys state golf tournament
ADEL — The girls state golf tournament starts today at four different sites. In Class 3A at the River Valley Golf Course in Adel, Clear Lake qualified as a team once again after winning the regional championship on their own course last week. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura qualified as a team in Class 2A, which will be held at the Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls. In Class 1A at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown, Meg Thompson of North Butler, Emma Davidson of Northwood-Kensett and Emma Weiner of Newman qualified as individuals.
—- high school girls soccer
== 3A Region 2 semifinal
Ames 3, Mason City 0
== 1A Region 3 semifinal
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
WATERLOO — The Clear Lake duo of Ben Loge and Jaxson Gerhardt are out at the Class 1A doubles tennis tournament. Loge and Gerhardt lost to Colby Calvert and Caden Miller of Ballard 6-2, 6-3 in the first round, and then fell in their consolation match to Garrett Flanagan and Jace Hannes of Fairfield 7-5, 6-1.
MASON CITY — #2/1A Newman broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with three runs and cruised to a 10-0, six-inning win over Clear Lake in high school baseball last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Max Burt was 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored, Eli Brinkley and Cal McGuire each knocked in two runs, Jack Maznio was 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Knights offensively. Matthew Henrich picked up the win, striking out 10 and allowing only one hit. Newman is 6-0 on the season and is scheduled to travel to North Butler tonight. Clear Lake drops to 1-2 and will travel to Hampton-Dumont-CAL to start the North Central Conference season on Friday.
— other high school baseball games last night
St. Ansgar 9, Crestwood 1
— high school softball
Newman 5, Algona 1 (five inning final-rain)
Central Springs 22, Nashua-Plainfield 8
Spirit Lake 24, Forest City 3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sonny Gray compiled a season-high 10 strikeouts over seven sharp innings, carrying the Minnesota Twins past the Detroit Tigers 2-0 for their sixth straight victory. Gray allowed four hits and one walk in by far his best of six starts with his new team. The Twins are 23-8 since April 21. They have won each of the last four games with Gray on the mound after he returned from a strained hamstring. Gio Urshela had three hits and an RBI, and Carlos Correa hit an RBI double for the Twins against Tigers rookie Beau Brieske.
OMAHA — Sitting on the NCAA Tournament bubble the Iowa Hawkeyes open the Big Ten baseball tournament this evening in Omaha against Penn State. The third seeded Hawkeyes are 33-17 and coach Rick Heller believes they still could get into an NCAA regional without winning the tournament.
Heller says the Hawkeyes control their own fate.
The Hawkeyes have boosted their RPI in recent weeks and right now sit in the mid-50s.
Sixth seeded Penn State finished the regular season 25-27 after suffering a three game sweep at the hands of Illinois.
The winner advances to play Thursday against the winner of the game between second seeded Purdue and Rutgers, but the schedule could change due to weather in the Omaha area. The first two games originally scheduled for today have already been moved to Thursday morning due to the weather.