Wednesday May 18th Local Sports

TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Oakland — pre-game 2:00, first pitch 2:35
MASON CITY — Mason City opened up the ballgame with a four-run first inning and never looked back in a 10-0, six inning win over Clear Lake in both baseball teams’ season openers, as you heard last night on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Ethan Roberts picked up the win for the River Hawks, pitching the first four innings, allowing only one hit, striking out nine. Mason City only had one run batted in in the game on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth by Cooper Wiemann, knocking in Carter Thomas, who ended up with two triples and three runs scored in the game. Mason City’s other nine runs came with three runs being pushed across the plate via balks, three by wild pitches, one by a passed ball, and two others on throwing errors. Mason City will host Charles City tonight at Roosevelt Field starting at 7:30. Clear Lake is off until Monday when they host West Fork.
FOREST CITY — Tim Castle was 4-for-5 with four runs batted in, Bennett Suntken was 4-for-5 with three runs batted in as Newman opened up Top of Iowa Conference baseball play last night with a 16-2 win at Forest City. The Knights scored twice in the second but then blew the game open with six in the third, and then after scoring a single run in the fifth tacked seven more runs on in the seventh. Matthew Henrich struck out six in three innings of work to pick up the win for Newman, as the Knights are now 3-0 on the season and will host Waterloo Columbus on Friday night.
— other high school baseball last night
Charles City 3, Algona 2
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13, Southeast Valley 3
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Roland-Story 2
Webster City 11, Eagle Grove/Belmond-Klemme 1
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, Sean Murphy followed with a two-run single and the Oakland Athletics ended their four-game losing streak against the Twins, beating Minnesota 5-2 on Tuesday night. Kevin Smith homered to end a long slump and help Oakland break out of its own offensive funk. The A’s went into the game with the lowest team batting average in the majors (.199) and had scored one run in each of their three previous games. Royce Lewis and Gary Sánchez each hit solo home runs for the Twins.
CLEAR LAKE — Girls regional final golf tournaments take place today:
== At the Class 1A regional at the Town & Country Golf Club in Grundy Center, Newman, Bishop Garrigan, North Butler, Grundy Center, Edgewood-Colesburg and Starmont will be competing as teams. Emma Davidson of Northwood-Kensett also qualified as an individual from last week’s regional first round tournament at Lake Mills.
== At the Class 2A regional at Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, New Hampton, West Lyon and Spirit Lake will compete as teams. Ashlynn Willms of Belmond-Klemme also qualified as an individual from last week’s regional first round tournament at Belmond.
== Clear Lake will host the Class 3A Region 4 tournament at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course. The Lions are joined by Algona, Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Independence, Iowa Falls-Alden, Vinton-Shellsburg, Waverly-Shell Rock, Webster City and West Delaware.
== Mason City will travel to the Class 4A Region 1 tournament at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames. The Little Cyclones are the host, with Ankeny Centennial, Dallas Center-Grimes, Des Moines Roosevelt, Fort Dodge, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West and Waukee Northwest also participating.
CLEAR LAKE — Class 1A girls soccer regional tournaments start this evening with regional quarterfinal round play:
== 1A Region 4
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Clear Lake
Aplington-Parkersburg at #3 Dike-New Hartford
North Fayette Valley at #11 Denver
Clayton Ridge at #13 Waterloo Columbus
== 1A Region 3
Belmond-Klemme at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Humboldt
Carroll Kuemper at Panorama
Nodaway Valley at #2 Des Moines Christian
IOWA CITY — Iowa assistant basketball coach Courtney Eldridge feels the experience he gained with the Hawkeye program prepared him to become a full-time assistant. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery elevated Eldridge to replace Billy Taylor, who was named the new head coach at Elon. Eldridge spent the past three years as director of recruiting and player development and prior to that was the video coordinator.
Eldridge says the pandemic actually helped him gain more experience.
Eldridge is heavily involved in recruiting and calls the transfer portal a form of speed dating.
Eldridge says the Hawkeyes will still add a player if they fill a need.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 24 points in her season debut for Minnesota while Sylvia Fowles and Moriah Jefferson each added 20 points to help the Lynx win their first game of the season with a 87-84 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. McBride made 4 of 7 from 3-point range, Jefferson finished with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals and Fowles added 12 rebounds and two blocks. Jessica Shepard finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. McBride was fouled as she made a reverse layup and converted the three-point play to cap the scoring with 2.1 seconds left. Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles (2-3) with 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds.