Wednesday March 31st Local Sports
IOWA CITY — Redshirt sophomore Jack Nunge has notified head coach Fran McCaffery of his intentions to transfer from the University of Iowa and the men’s basketball program.
“After long consideration, I have made the difficult decision to transfer following this semester,” said Nunge. “This has been an incredibly emotional and difficult year for me and my family. I want to transfer to a school closer to home so I can be near my mother and siblings. I have nothing but fond memories of the University of Iowa, my teammates, coaches and fans these past four years. I sincerely appreciate Hawkeye Nation’s overwhelming support during my time in Iowa City. I wish my teammates the best of luck in the future and appreciate everything the University of Iowa has done for me.”
Nearly 12 months after sustaining the first of two season-ending knee injuries, Nunge’s father (Dr. Mark Nunge) passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53 on Nov. 28, 2020. Nunge sustained a torn ACL on his right knee on Nov. 24, 2019, versus Cal Poly. He suffered a torn meniscus of the same knee in Iowa’s road game at Michigan on Feb. 25, 2021.
“Jack and I had a heartfelt meeting today,” said McCaffery. “No person should ever have to go through what Jack has endured the last 16 months and my heart aches for him. Jack expressed his desire to continue his education and complete his eligibility at a school closer to his family. My staff and I fully support his decision and will help every way possible with his transition. Jack is beloved and respected by everyone in our program and has been a valuable teammate the past four years.”
Nunge was the team’s leading scorer (7.1) and rebounder (5.3) off the bench in 22 games played in 2020-21. He started 19-of-60 games as a Hawkeye, averaging 6.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.5 steals.
AMES — Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has added another assistant coach to his staff. JR Blount has spent the past three seasons at Colorado State. Prior to that, Blount spent four seasons at Drake as director of basketball operations and an assistant coach. On Monday, Otzelberger added longtime Northern Iowa assistant Kyle Green to his coaching staff.
IOWA CITY — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz says this is an important spring for his Hawkeyes. Last spring was canceled and the Hawkeyes finished 6-2 in a COVID shortened season.
Ferentz says the building of a new team began with winter workouts.
Ferentz says it is a new team and a new challenge.
The Hawkeyes will practice three times a week and Ferentz says it is all about player development.
The final practice is May 1st.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa quarterback Will McElvain is expected to start on Friday night when the Panthers visit South Dakota. McElvain missed the last two games in COVID quarantine.
That’s Panther coach Mark Farley who says it will be a process to get McElvain ready for the game.
Farley says they will gradually ramp up his practice reps this week.
Farley says it is impossible to immediately return to game speed.
The Panthers are 3-3.
MASON CITY – NIACC freshman wrestler Chase McCleish was selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference wrestler of the week for the week of March 22-28.
McCleish, who is ranked eighth at 184 pounds by Intermat, upset Rochester Community and Technical College’s top-ranked Gavin Christofferson 3-1 in last Saturday’s dual meet.
McCleish, who prepped at Newman Catholic, is 4-3 this season and is the second highest 184-pounder among conference wrestlers behind Indian Hills’ third-ranked Deron Pulliam.
McCleish placed second at the North Central District tournament at 184 pounds on March 7 in Council Bluffs.
The eighth-ranked 184-pounder is the third NIACC wrestler to win the conference wrestler of the week this season. The Trojans’ Clarence Lee-Green (Feb. 22-28) and Christian Minto (March 1-7) also won the award this season.
NIACC returns to action April 21-22 at the NJCAA Division I national tournament in Council Bluffs. Tonight’s dual that was originally scheduled with Minnesota West has been cancelled