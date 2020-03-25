Wednesday March 25th Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — 1987 World Series Game 3 — Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis Cardinals — 7:00
MASON CITY — — Mason City High School is looking for a new head football coach. Davenport West High School announced on Tuesday that Brandon Krusey had been hired as their new head football coach starting this fall. Krusey told the Quad City Times that his realization is that Davenport is his home and where his family is going to be, and they’ll make everything else work. Krusey spent one year at Mason City, leading the Mohawks to a 1-8 record, with the lone win coming in the final game of the season against Ottumwa. Krusey came to Mason City after three seasons at Davenport North, where he had a 9-18 overall record.
MASON CITY — NIACC women’s basketball coach Todd Ciochetto is a finalist for the 2020 NJCAA Division II World Exposure women’s college head coach of the year award it was announced on Tuesday.
Ciochetto is one of four finalists for the award. The other finalists are Mike Seney (Community College of Baltimore County-Essex), Alison Beasley (Wake Tech) and Mitch Rolls (Labette).
The winner will be announced on Friday.
Ciochetto’s teams have won NJCAA Region XI titles in 2016, 2019 and 2020.
In the 2019-20 season, NIACC won the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference regular season title with a perfect record of 16-0. The Lady Trojans advanced to the 2020 national tournament with a 93-75 win over Kirkwood in the Region XI title game.
Ciochetto, who has a career record of 153-46, was selected as the 2019-20 Region XI coach of the year.
Seney led CCBC-Essex to a perfect 12-0 league season and a berth in the national tournament as the No. 9 seed. The Knights qualified for the national tournament for the first time since 1978.
Beasley led Wake Tech to its first-ever regional championship.
Rolls led Labette to the national tournament with a record of 23-4 and his team allowed only 54.4 points per game.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced its first-team All-America team on Tuesday, which included University of Iowa junior center Luka Garza.
Garza has earned unanimous consensus first-team All-America status as a result of being voted to All-America first teams by the NABC, Sporting News, AP, and United States Basketball Writers Association). Garza joins former Hawkeyes Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952) as consensus first team All-Americans.
Garza becomes the first Hawkeye in program history to be voted to the first team and third Iowa player to earn national recognition by the NABC; Ronnie Lester and Jarrod Uthoff were third team honorees in 1979 and 2016, respectively.
Five major news outlets have already named Garza as its national player of the year: Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, Bleacher Report, and ESPN. Garza is the first Iowa men’s basketball player to earn national player of the year distinction. Additionally, Garza has been named first team All-America by every major news outlet.
The Washington, D.C., native is also a finalist for five national awards: Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, and the Lute Olson Award.
AMES, Iowa – Tyrese Haliburton’s contagious smile and dazzling play on the basketball court made him a fan favorite at Iowa State.
He turned heads with a record-setting 17-assist game as a freshman and averaged more than 22 points in three games at the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis last November.
Unfortunately for Haliburton and the Cyclones, his sophomore season came to an abrupt halt in February when he suffered a fractured wrist while falling after blocking a shot in transition against Kansas State.
It was one of those plays that made Cyclone Nation love Haliburton, and it is those plays that we’ll always remember as the point guard announced today that he will follow his dreams and enter his name in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Oshkosh, Wisconsin native will sign with an agent, forgoing his final two seasons of eligibility.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The NCAA announced Tuesday that University of Iowa junior Spencer Lee has been named its Division I Most Dominant Wrestler.
The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by dividing the total number of team points awarded through match results by the total number of matches wrestled. Lee averaged 5.0 team points in 18 matches, edging Mark Hall of Penn State (4.7) and Pat Glory of Princeton (4.5).
Lee, a two-time NCAA champion and the 2020 Big Ten champion, had nine technical falls and four falls in 2019-20, scoring bonus points in 17 of 18 matches.
Iowa junior Alex Marinelli ranked 11th on the Most Dominant list. The two-time All-American and 2020 Big Ten champion averaged 4.1 team points, registering a team-high eight falls among his 11 bonus-point victories.
Lee’s nine technical falls are the most by a Hawkeyes since 1999 and rank second in Division I. He recorded those nine technical falls in 35 minutes, 44 seconds. Junior Austin DeSanto ranks 14th in Division I with six technical falls (24:36).
LOS ANGELES — Former Iowa standout Austin Blythe will remain a Los Angeles Ram. The native of Williamsburg signed a one year contract with the Rams. He joined the Rams in 2017 after being waived by the Indianapolis Colts and helped lead them to the Super Bowl after the 2018 season.
Blythe was an unrestricted free agent.
Blythe says resigning with the Rams was an easy decision.
Blythe played both guard positions as well as center this past season as the Rams slumped to a 9-7 record.