Wednesday June 1st Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10
DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 to split a doubleheader. Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens saw his 26-year-old son go 0 for 3, striking out twice and drawing a walk. Flawless in the field at second base, Kody Clemens handled a grounder for the final out of the game. Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs and Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer to help the Twins to an 8-2 win in the first game.
DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Correa has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list by the Minnesota Twins a day after the team said the shortstop had tested positive. Correa missed 11 games at the beginning of May while on the 10-day IL with a bruised right middle finger. The 27-year-old is hitting .279 with a .751 OPS in his first season with the Twins. Minnesota selected the contract of infielder Jermaine Palacios from Triple-A St. Paul before Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader at Detroit and made his debut in the opener. Right-hander Cole Sands was appointed the 27th man.
— high school baseball last night
Newman 13, West Fork 2
Ankeny 11-15. Mason City 1-5
Algona 20, Clear Lake 1
St. Ansgar 9, North Butler 2
Rockford 6, Northwood-Kensett 0
Osage 8, West Hancock 3
Waverly-Shell Rock 13-9, Charles City 5-8
— high school softball last night
West Fork 3, Newman 0
Ankeny 10-7, Mason City 0-4
North Butler 6, St. Ansgar 0
Rockford 16, Northwood-Kensett 0
Belmond-Klemme 21, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10
North Iowa 9, Forest City 7
Charles City 11-12, Waverly-Shell Rock 1-2
CEDAR FALLS — Today is decision day for UNI star A.J. Green. The two time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year must withdraw from the NBA Draft if he intends to play in college next year. If he does, the most likely destinations are Iowa State or Duke. Green had a workout with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.
After missing nearly the entire 20-21 season with two hip surgeries Green averaged nearly 19 points in leading UNI to the Valley regular season title.
Green says the process of exploring the draft has been beneficial.
The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23rd
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are riding the momentum of a return to the NBA playoffs and determined to further elevate their long-struggling franchise. New president of basketball operations Tim Connelly is the latest step in the process. He was lured away from the same role with the Denver Nuggets on a lucrative contract. The Timberwolves are counting on more players to follow. They’re continuing to try to build a reputation as a place to go to be treated right. Connelly spent the last nine years with the Nuggets, who finished two games ahead of the Timberwolves in the Western Conference this season.
TAMPA — Former Iowa star Tristan Wirfs is looking to improve on his run blocking. The Pro Bowl right tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is gearing up for his third season in the NFL.
Wirfs suffered an ankle injury in Tampa Bay’s playoff loss to the Rams last season and was forced to watch much of the game from the sideline.
Wirfs says it was a difficult way to end the season.
Tampa Bay won the NFL South with a 13-4 record last season.