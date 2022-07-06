      Weather Alert

Wednesday July 6th Local Sports

Jul 6, 2022

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 1A baseball district semifinal — Newman vs. Lake Mills — 4:45 pre-game 5:00 first pitch

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 1A softball regional quarterfinal — Newman vs. St. Ansgar — 7:00 first pitch

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Class 2A baseball district semifinal — Clear Lake at Forest City — **UPDATED TIME** approximately 5:00 PM

 

MASON CITY — Numerous district semifinal baseball games were postponed or suspended throughout our listening area last night, with those games scheduled to be made up this evening:

 

== Class 1A Substate 2
Lake Mills at #2 Newman — 5:00 PM tonight on KGLO
West Hancock at St. Edmond
Marcus-Meridan-Cleghorn/Remsen-Union at Bishop Garrigan
North Union at Alta-Aurelia

 

== Class 1A Substate 3
Nashua-Plainfield at St. Ansgar — suspended in top of the 5th with St. Ansgar leading 2-0, to be resumed tonight
Rockford at South Winneshiek
Dunkerton at #4 Kee
Edgewood-Colesburg at Janesville

 

== Class 2A Substate 3
5:00 at Forest City — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Osage — suspended in bottom of 4th, Osage leading 9-1
30 minutes after first game at Forest City — Clear Lake vs. Forest City (KRIB)
#7 Dike-New Hartford 8, Aplington-Parkersburg 3
5:00 at Dike — Grundy Center vs. Roland-Story

 

 

MASON CITY — Regional quarterfinal round softball games are scheduled for tonight in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A:

== Class 1A Region 4
St. Ansgar at Newman — KGLO at 7:00 PM
AGWSR at St. Edmond
North Butler at Riceville
Colo-Nesco at Collins-Maxwell

 

== Class 2A Region 5
Emmetsburg at Central Springs
Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme
Eagle Grove at Osage
Ogden at South Hamilton

 

== Class 3A Region 3
Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Forest City at Algona
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Iowa Falls-Alden at Mount Vernon

 

 

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Kirilloff hit two of Minnesota’s five home runs, Jorge Polanco went deep on his birthday for the second time and the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2. Kirilloff had his second career multi-homer game. He went back to back with Polanco against slumping White Sox starter Michael Kopech in a three-run fifth and added a two-run drive against Vince Velasquez in the seventh. Max Kepler and Jose Miranda also connected, and the AL Central-leading Twins finished one homer shy of their season high.

 

 

 

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed veteran right-hander Chris Archer on the 15-day injured list because of left hip tightness. Archer had been scheduled to start against the Chicago White Sox. Minnesota recalled right-hander Josh Winder from Triple-A St. Paul to pitch in his place. The 33-year-old Archer is 2-3 with a 3.08 ERA over 15 starts in his first season with the Twins. He agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract in March. A two-time All-Star, Archer is 63-84 with a 3.84 ERA over 10 seasons with Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and Minnesota.

 

 

 

AMES — Iowa State senior guard Jaren Holmes still feels like he has something to prove. Holmes transferred to ISU after averaging 13 and-a-half points and five rebounds at St. Bonaventure last season.

Holmes says that is the attitude he has played with his entire career.

As a fifth year senior, Holmes is trying to provide leadership for a team that lost Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter off a team that played in the Sweet 16.

Holmes says he is leading in a positive way.

Holmes started all 33 games last season for St. Bonaventure.

