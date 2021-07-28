Wednesday July 28th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a run-scoring single in the 11th inning after Eric Haase tied the game with a grand slam in the top of the ninth as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5. Cabrera’s hit scored automatic runner Jonathan Schoop. The Tigers tied the game with a homer in the ninth inning for the second straight game. Robbie Grossman, who singled to start the ninth-inning comeback, hit a two-run homer on Monday night before Minnesota won 6-5 in 10 innings. Mitch Garver hit a first-inning grand slam for the Twins.
— State baseball continues today after the 2A quarterfinals yesterday with the 1A and 2A semifinals at Merchants Park in Carroll, as well as the first day of play at Duane Banks Field on the campus of the University of Iowa in Iowa City:
== 2A quarterfinals Tuesday in Carroll
Unity Christian Orange City 6, Clarinda 2
Van Meter 9, Davis County 6
Camanche 18, Denver 1 (4 innings)
Centerville 10, New Hampton 0 (5 innings)
== 1A semifinals today in Carroll
10:00 AM — #1 Remsen St. Mary’s vs. #4 Kee
12:00 PM — #2 St. Albert Council Bluffs vs. #6 Alburnett
== 2A semifinals today in Carroll
6:00 — #1 Van Meter vs. #4 Unity Christian
8:00 — #2 Centerville vs. #3 Camanche
== 3A quarterfinals today in Iowa City
10:00 — #4 Central DeWitt vs. #5 Waverly-Shell Rock
12:00 — #1 Marion vs. #8 ADM
6:00 — #2 Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. #7 MOC-Floyd Valley
8:00 — #3 Dubuque Wahlert vs. #6 Winterset
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Valley Football Conference says games canceled this season due to COVID will most likely result in forfeits. Conference Commissioner Patty Viverito says vaccination rates were frightening earlier this summer but have improved in recent weeks.
Viverito says their goal is to have 85 percent of players, coaches and staff vaccinated.
Viverito says currently none of the league teams are at the 85 percent level.
Viverito says there is no room in the schedule to make up games that are canceled.
Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley admits his program is lagging in its vaccination rate.
The Panthers had several players miss games and had a game canceled during their abbreviated spring season.
Farley hopes what the Panthers experienced in the spring will help motivate the players to get vaccinated.
The Panthers open September 4th at Iowa State.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and assistant coach Rick Dennison have found a solution for him to remain with the club despite his unvaccinated status. Strict NFL protocols prohibit him from interacting with players. The 63-year-old Dennison will take a role as senior offensive advisor. He’ll do all of his collaboration with the staff virtually. Head coach Mike Zimmer says he’s not worried about disruption. The Vikings promoted Phil Rauscher to fill Dennison’s offensive line coach position. Rauscher was Dennison’s assistant last season. Ben Steele was also hired as assistant offensive coach.