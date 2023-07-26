Wednesday July 26th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julio Rodríguez homered twice, including a two-run shot in a four-run eighth to tie the game, as the Seattle Mariners came back to beat the Minnesota Twins 9-7. After Rodríguez tied the game, Eugenio Suárez came through with a two-run double in the ninth off Oliver Ortega (0-1). Cade Marlowe added his first career homer for the Mariners, who have won four of six. Matt Brash (5-3) pitched an inning of relief for the win. Paul Sewald gave up a solo homer to Michael A. Taylor in the ninth but notched his 20th save in 23 chances.

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Walker Jenkins, the No. 5 overall pick in this month’s amateur draft, agreed to a $7,144,200 signing bonus with the Minnesota Twins ahead of the deadline and became the final first-round selection to reach a deal. Only one player chosen in the first 10 rounds failed to reach an agreement by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. EDT deadline: UC Irvine outfielder Caden Kendle, selected by St. Louis in the 10th round with the 305th pick. Teams reached deals with 313 of 314 picks in the first 10 rounds. Arizona spent the most on the draft at $16,185,700.

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa and the Iowa High School Athletic Association on Tuesday announced a continued partnership that will keep the state high school football playoffs in the UNI-Dome through the 2027 season.

Since the opening of the UNI-Dome in 1976, an average of over 25,000 spectators have come to Cedar Falls over a two-week period in November for the IHSAA’s semifinal and championship games, ranging from the eight-player division to the large Class 5A schools. The 2022 playoffs drew an estimated 54,000 people over the course of 14 semifinal and seven championship contests.

IHSAA executive director Tom Keating says they are excited to continue their partnership with the University of Northern Iowa to host the football semifinals and championship games at the UNI-Dome. He says the agreement ensures that high school football players and teams can continue to pursue the “Road to the Dome” and fans may continue to enjoy attending those games out of the elements and in the comfort of the UNI-Dome.

IOWA CITY — Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini says the Hawkeye offense is motivated by last year’s failures. Iowa ranked next to last in total offense and averaged only 17 points during an 8-5 season.

Ragaini says after transferring from Michigan, quarterback Cade McNamara is hungry to prove he can be a difference maker for the offense.

Ragaini says he has not been studying last season to find out what went wrong.

Big Ten Media Days begin today in Indianapolis. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz will be at the podium later this morning.

DES MOINES — Drake center Darnell Brodie will return next season. The former Seton Hall transfer averaged better than nine points and seven rebounds last season for a Bulldog team that won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title. Drake coach Darian DeVries says Brodie’s waiver was approved by the NCAA.

Brodie had 20 points and nine rebounds in an NCAA Tournament loss to Miami and Devries says he has played well as the Bulldogs prepare for a trip to Spain.

Devries says former Bulldog standout Garrett Sturtz is joining the coaching staff. The Newton native began his career as a walk-on and finished as Drake’s career leader in rebounds.

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team is on its way to Brazil for a three game trip. The Panthers return all five starters from a team that finished 14-18 last season.

That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson who says basketball is only part of the trip.

Jacobson says trips like these are a great way to build team chemistry.

The Panthers return August 3rd