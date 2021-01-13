Wednesday January 13th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Mohawk Hockey vs. Ames — 7:45
CHARLES CITY — Carson Toebe tied a career high with 26 points to lead Clear Lake past Charles City 63-51 in non-conference boys basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Andrew Formanek added 12 for the Lions, who improve to 9-1 on the season and will host St. Edmond in North Central Conference play on Friday.
MASON CITY — The Newman boys avenged a season-opening two-point loss to Osage with a 66-62 win last night at home in Top of Iowa Conference East Division play, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Noah Hamilton led Newman with 16 points while fellow sophomore Doug Taylor had 15, as the Knights improve to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the conference with the win. Osage dropped to 8-3 overall and 6-3 in the conference with the loss.
MASON CITY — The 6th-ranked in Class 3A Osage girls used a 31-7 third quarter to close out Newman 64-26, as you also heard on KGLO. Osage improves to 9-1 overall and 8-1 in the conference. Newman drops to 5-5 overall and 4-4 in league play.
— other girls basketball from Tuesday
St. Ansgar 63, Central Springs 20
Northwood-Kensett 33, North Butler 32
Nashua-Plainfield 53, Rockford 21
BIshop Garrigan 85, Belmond-Klemme 24
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 56, North Iowa 16
West Hancock 82, Lake Mills 25
— other boys basketball
Central Springs 49, St. Ansgar 44
Rockford 59, Nashua-Plainfield 34
Iowa Falls-Alden 68, West Fork 41
Forest City 69, Eagle Grove 40
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 67, North Iowa 42
Bishop Garrigan 68, Belmond-Klemme 47
Lake Mills 70, West Hancock 48
— wrestling last night
@ Belmond
Forest City 51, Belmond-Klemme 18
Forest City 42, South Hamilton 36
@ Clarksville
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42, North Butler-Clarksville 27
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59, Nevada 17
Nevada 42, North Butler-Clarksville 34
AMES — Iowa State will have to wait until Saturday to try to break through in the win column in Big 12 play when the Cyclones visit sixth ranked Kansas. Wednesday night’s game at Kansas State has been postponed because of COVID issues in the Wildcat program. ISU is 0-5 in the league race after getting blasted at home by Texas Tech 91-64.
That’s Iowa State coach Steve Prohm who says when the offense struggles the Cyclones need to maintain their intensity on offense.
Prohm says getting a win will require consistency.
IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye women return to action at home with a Wednesday afternoon game against 15th ranked Ohio State. The Hawkeyes are 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten after a 77-67 loss at Northwestern.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who says the 6-0 Buckeyes will challenge them defensively.
Iowa freshman guard Caitlin Clark says the Hawkeyes are looking to bounce back after the loss to Northwestern.
Clark says the Buckeyes use an aggressive style of play.
It is a 3:00 PM tipoff this afternoon in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.