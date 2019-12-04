Wednesday December 4th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Clemson — pre-game 7:45, tipoff 8:00
SHEFFIELD — The Clear Lake girls basketball team jumped out to a 29-8 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 76-27 win at West Fork last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Sara Faber had 19 points to lead four players in double figures for the Lions, as Darby Dodd and Chelsey Holck each had 12, with Zoe Fasbender adding 11. Clear Lake is 2-0 on the season and will host Clarion-Goldfield-Dows to open up North Central Conference play on Friday.
SHEFFIELD — The West Fork boys outscored Clear Lake 26-16 in the third quarter to pick up a 76-70 win in both teams’ season opener last night, as you heard on KRIB. The Warhawks were 10-17 from the field in the third quarter, while the Lions were only 4-16 shooting. Jakob Washington had 21 points while Kayden Ames added 17 for West Fork. Clear Lake was led by Jaylen DeVries, who was 15-16 from the free throw line in the second half and ended up with 23 points. Clear Lake hosts Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Friday.
MASON CITY — The Mason City High boys picked up a 65-57 win over Ames last night to open up the season. Jeff Skogen had 25 points while Carter Thomas added 15 and Corey Miner chipped in 13 to lead the Mohawks in the win.
MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls remain perfect on the season as they beat Ames 74-65 last night at home. The Mohawk girls are 4-0 and are off until Monday night when they host Clear Lake.
— other girls scores
Osage 67, Newman 11
Bishop Garrigan 80, Belmond-Klemme 32
Forest City 59, Eagle Grove 19
North Butler 45, Northwood-Kensett 28
Rockford 47, Nashua-Plainfield 43
Saint Ansgar 49, Central Springs 22
— other boys scores
Osage 73, Newman 19
Bishop Garrigan 67, Belmond-Klemme 27
Forest City 66, Eagle Grove 35
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 64, North Iowa 45
Hampton-Dumont 43, AGWSR 38
North Butler 52, Northwood-Kensett 42
Saint Ansgar 50, Central Springs 42
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — Jordan Bohannon had five three pointers in the second half as Iowa pulled away for a 68-54 win at Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Hawkeyes used a 23-5 run in the second half to take command
After eight first half turnovers the Hawkeyes committed only four in the second half.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says the Hawks did a better job attacking the Syracuse zone in the second half.
Luka Garza led Iowa with 23 points. The Hawkeyes are 6-2 and will travel to Michigan on Friday to open Big Ten play .
DES MOINES — Noah Thomas hit a three pointer with just over two seconds remaining as Drake edged Wisconsin-Milwaukee 56-53 at the Knapp Center. Drake won despite shooting only 36 percent in the game. Bulldog coach Darian DeVries.
Thomas says his winning shot was set up by a pass from point guard Roman Penn.
Liam Robbins led Drake with 11 points as the Bulldogs improve to 7-2.
IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye women host Clemson on Wednesday night as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Hawkeyes are 5-2 while Clemson enters with a record of 3-5.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who says the Hawkeyes will need to do a good job of protecting the basketball.
The Hawkeyes will honor former point guard Tania (tuh-nye-uh) Davis prior to the game. Davis was a member of last year’s team that won the Big Ten Tournament title and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. She is spending this season as a graduate assistant at Clemson.
You can hear the Iowa-Clemson game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 7:45 tonight.
AMES (AP) — Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell have agreed on a one-year contract extension through 2025. The Cyclones announced that Campbell has been locked up for the next six seasons. It ends speculation that Campbell might be a candidate for a number of job openings around college football. Campbell has led the Cyclones to three straight winning seasons. Iowa State and Campbell agreed to a six-year, $22.5 million contract in 2017 and extended that deal by a year last December.
MANLY — Central Springs won eight matches, four by pin and two by forfeit, to beat Clear Lake 43-27 in both teams’ season opening wrestling meet in Manly last night. For Clear Lake, Dylan Kruckenberg won by fall at 220 while winning by decision were Sam Nelson at 126, Isaiah Smith at 138, and Anthony Aragon at 145. For Central Springs, Clayton McDonough picked up a major decision at 120, while Brock Mathers, Kaden Jacobson and Benjamin Navratil had pins. Clear Lake will wrestle at the St. Ansgar tournament on Saturday.
— other wrestling
Northwood-Kensett 54, Tripoli 0
Crestwood 61, Northwood-Kensett 18
Crestwood 75, Tripoli 6