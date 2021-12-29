Wednesday December 29th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Western Illinois — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00
ORLANDO —- COVID has forced a few bowl games to cancel but the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando is a go as Iowa State and Clemson are ready for a late afternoon kickoff later today. Cyclone coach Matt Campbell expects everyone to be available.
Campbell feels bad for the teams that have been forced to withdraw from bowl games.
It will be the final game for Cyclone senior quarterback Brock Purdy.
Purdy and the offense must find a way to solve a Clemson defense that is giving up only 15 points per game.
Campbell says the offense must limit mistakes.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says COVID has had limited impact on the Tigers.
Clemson had been in six straight playoffs but Swinney says they have treated this game no different.
Swinney says a veteran Clemson defense will have its hands full against Purdy and the ISU offense.
Kickoff in Orlando is scheduled for 4:45 Iowa time. The game will be televised on ESPN.
ORLANDO — Kentucky will earn a rare 10-win season with a victory over Iowa in Saturday’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats are 9-3 and in search of their second 10-win season since 1977.
That’s Kentucky coach Mark Stoops who says they are preparing to face Iowa’s physical style.
Both teams use similar styles but Kentucky has a major advantage when it comes to offense. Penn State transfer Will Levis quarterbacks a balanced Wildcat attack that averages 431 yards and more than 33 points per game.
Kickoff in Orlando is scheduled for noon with the pre-game at 10 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO. A special bowl preview show from the Hawkeye Network airs on Thursday night at 7 o’clock on KGLO
IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye men close out non conference play at home tonight against Western Illinois. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says this is a much better Leatherneck team than the one that lost by 41 in Iowa City last season.
Western Illinois is 10-3 under second year coach Rob Jeter.
McCaffery says Jeter has constructed a team that features balanced scoring.
Tipoff tonight is scheduled for shortly after 7 o’clock with the pre-game at 6 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.