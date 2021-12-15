      Breaking News
Severe damage in Rudd reported, people told to stay away — RRMR schools offer help to those in need

Wednesday December 15th “The Midday Report”

Dec 15, 2021 @ 12:35pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Wednesday December 15th

 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man charged with continuous sexual abuse of children pleads guilty
Forecaster says 9-10" of snow possible today for NW Iowa, 4-9" for north-central Iowa
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Mason City
One of three Belmond men accused of Mason City stabbing gets deferred judgment, probation
Damaging winds expected Wednesday over some Plains states, including north-central Iowa
Connect With Us