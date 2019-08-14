      Weather Alert

Wednesday August 14th “The Midday Report”

Aug 14, 2019 @ 8:53am

Listen back to today’s edition of “The Midday Report” with Jesse Stewart:

 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Trial set for Mason City woman accused of punching ER doctor
Hampton man dead after single vehicle accident
KGLO & KRIB Sports