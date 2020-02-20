Webster City woman charged with misspending Chamber of Commerce funds
A 40-year-old woman from Webster City has been arrested and faces four felony charges for 263-thousand dollars worth of alleged misspending at the Webster City Chamber of Commerce.
Leah Mulholland was a financial and administrative assistant for the Webster City Chamber of Commerce. A special investigation by the state auditor’s office was released last July. It concluded Mulholland overpaid herself by about 190-thousand dollars over a four-and-a-half year period. Auditors believe Mulholland used the Chamber of Commerce’s money to pay her personal cell phone bill and cover 27-hundred-dollars worth of hotel bills in Webster City. Mulholland was arrested Wednesday. She’s charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a credit card and forgery.