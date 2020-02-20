      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY for Worth, Winnebago, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Franklin, Butler, Floyd, Mitchell, Mower MN, Freeborn MN and Faribault MN from Midnight tonight until 9:00 AM CST Thursday.

Webster City woman charged with misspending Chamber of Commerce funds

Feb 20, 2020 @ 12:49pm

A 40-year-old woman from Webster City has been arrested and faces four felony charges for 263-thousand dollars worth of alleged misspending at the Webster City Chamber of Commerce.

Leah Mulholland was a financial and administrative assistant for the Webster City Chamber of Commerce. A special investigation by the state auditor’s office was released last July. It concluded Mulholland overpaid herself by about 190-thousand dollars over a four-and-a-half year period. Auditors believe Mulholland used the Chamber of Commerce’s money to pay her personal cell phone bill and cover 27-hundred-dollars worth of hotel bills in Webster City. Mulholland was arrested Wednesday. She’s charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a credit card and forgery.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved