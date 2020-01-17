Watts running for second term on Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors
MASON CITY — A Cerro Gordo County supervisor is announcing he’s running for re-election.
Chris Watts of Mason City is in his first term serving District Three. Watts says the supervisors over the last three years have saved the county’s taxpayers $4 million on reforms to the county employee retirement and health insurance package, addressed infrastructure issues, lowered the county tax levy and social services levy, opened up board vacancies to a more formal public application process, and refused supervisor pay raises as recommended by the county’s compensation board.
District Three includes the southeastern third of Mason City as well as the Portland, Owen and Dougherty townships.