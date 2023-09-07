KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Victoria’s Secret Overhauls Its Racy Fashion Catwalk In Its Latest Moves To Be More Inclusive

September 7, 2023 12:26PM CDT
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria’s Secret has been trying to reverse its image built on a man’s vision of sexiness that eventually backfired.

The company overhauled its once biggest marketing spectacle of more than 20 years, the annual Victoria’s Secret catwalk.

After a four-year hiatus, the lingerie brand came back with what is now a part fashion show and part preview of a documentary-style film featuring 20 global creatives.

It celebrated all different body shapes.

It’s a dramatic change from the super models that used to sashay in Swarovski crystal-covered angel wings but ended at the height of the #MeToo movement.

The embattled lingerie giant has been revamping its marketing to include fuller-size women in ads and store mannequins amid languishing sales.

But the company faces an uphill battle.

