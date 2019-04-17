Vansice, person of interest in Huisentruit disappearance, says he has Alzheimer’s Disease

MASON CITY — A longtime person of interest in the Jodi Huisentruit case has made his first statement to the media in 24 years, saying he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

John Vansice and his wife Jane released their statement through Steve Ridge, who is the chief operating officer of the Magid media consulting group based in Cedar Rapids. Ridge says they asked him to disclose that Vansice has recently been diagnosed with moderate and advancing Alzheimer’s Disease.

Vansice says the diagnosis weighed heavily in his decision to issue a definitive statement regarding the disappearance of Huisentruit, who vanished in June 1995, failing to show up for her morning program at KIMT television.

Ridge says Vansice told him that despite the very private nature of this personal information, his desire to help find the person or persons responsible for Huisentruit’s abduction outweigh personal considerations for privacy.

Ridge says he reviewed an 11-page confidential medical evaluation and can attest to the formal diagnosis of progressive Alzheimer’s Disease.

A search warrant was executed against Vansice more than two years ago, but the contents of that search warrant have remained sealed. Vansice numerous times has denied any involvement with Huisentruit’s disappearance.

Text of media release:

Media release by Steve Ridge 4pm CST, Wednesday, April 17, 2019

John Vansice and his wife Jane have asked me to share a development that may help explain their recent decision to go public with Mr. Vansice’s first statement to the media in twenty-four years. They have asked me to disclose that Mr. Vansice has recently been diagnosed with moderate and advancing Alzheimer’s Disease. Mr. Vansice says this diagnosis weighed heavily in his decision to issue a definitive statement regarding the disappearance Jodi Huisentruit nearly a quarter a century ago.

John Vansice told me today that despite the very private nature of this personal information his desire to help find the person or persons responsible for Jodi’s abduction outweigh personal considerations for privacy. At the request of both Mr. Vansice and his wife, I have carefully and thoroughly reviewed the eleven-page confidential medical evaluation and can attest to the formal diagnosis of progressive Alzheimer’s Disease.

Let me again restate that I am not an agent, representative or spokesman for John Vansice. Simply put, my endeavor to help find the truth about the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit put me in a unique position to capture long sought-after comment from Mr. Vansice. Once again, Mr. Vansice and his wife ask that the media respect their right to privacy.

By talking with me, Mr. Vansice and his wife asked that I relay that I relay these statements of theirs. They wish no further media contact.

