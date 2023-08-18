US, Japan And South Korea Agree On New Security Pledge Ahead Of Camp David Summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States, Japan and South Korea are set to sign on to a new security pledge.

The leaders who are set to meet at Camp David on Friday will commit their countries to consulting with each other in the event of a security crisis or threat.

That’s according to a senior Biden administration official who previewed the pledge on the condition of anonymity.

Details about the new “duty to consult” commitment emerged as President Joe Biden prepared to welcome South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the summit.

The agreement is one of several joint efforts to bolster cooperation among the three countries expected to emerge from the summit.