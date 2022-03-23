US Chamber of Commerce awards Mason City Chamber with a Five-Star rating
MASON CITY — The United States Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Mason City Chamber of Commerce with its designation of “Accredited with 5 Stars” for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community. Local chambers are rated as accredited, three stars, four stars or five stars, with five stars being the highest honor and is reserved for organizations that exhibit excellence in all aspects. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, which is comprised of U. S. Chamber board members.
Mason City Chamber President & CEO Robin Anderson says they are proud of the accomplishment. “It’s always great to have that recognition from a peer organization, or least have an organization that compares us to our peers to know how we’re doing, because we’re the only chamber in town. It’s hard for us to know how we’re doing without that outside feedback.”
Anderson says the rating puts Mason City’s Chamber into an elite class. “The Five Star accreditation is the highest ranking possible, and it is our understanding, at least they said when they called to say we had achieved the Five Star status, they said there were only three other Chambers in Iowa that were accredited at any level.”
Anderson credits the hard work by volunteers and her staff. “I think it’s really important to remember that our Chamber was organized in 1916, and for an organization to endure over that amount of time, it’s a constantly checking that you are relevant, and to continue to make sure we’re meeting the needs of the business community, because it’s the business community that provides the jobs that provide for the health and well-being of our entire community.”
Chamber and community members are invited to attend a drop-in reception to celebrate this achievement from 12:30-1:30 this afternoon on the third floor of the Commerce Center at 9 North Federal.