Update: The principal of C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School has spoken out after a fourth-grade student allegedly hung a second-grade student in a school bathroom. The school district sent a letter from the principal to parents in which the administration stated that the students were allegedly “horseplaying” when one of their jackets became entangled in the stall door hook.

Charles County Public Schools issued its own statement, denying suggestions that school authorities were concealing the true sequence of events.

A second-grader’s parents in Charles County, Maryland, are speaking out after another student allegedly “hung” their son.

In an interview with @wusa9, the 7-year-old’s mother claimed her boy was hospitalized after a 4th grader choked him in a restroom stall, allegedly telling him:

“I’m gonna show you how I did people back in the day.”

According to the public school system, the event was caused by “horeseplaying,” in which the small kid became stuck on his coat zipper and was unable to extricate himself, prompting the 4th grader to seek adult aid.

According to reports, the parents will not return their child to school but will contact the district about the incident.

