An undocumented immigrant is in custody in Allegheny County after being charged with attempted homicide of a 70-year-old man.

While visiting his brother at Corner View Nursing and Rehab Center in Larimer on Wednesday, the victim suffered a random attack that resulted in shots to the stomach and lower back.

Authorities also charged Rawvil Yamil Brito Chirinos with aggravated assault, robbery, and reckless endangerment. Police said he robbed the victim of his gold wedding band and cash before shooting him in the stomach.

According to court documents, Brito Chirinos then attempted to pawn the victim’s ring down the street at Gelman Loan Co., but a quick-thinking manager saw something was wrong.

“With this guy, it was a bad feeling from the start with him,” manager Sam Askenase said. “On Friday morning, a gentleman came in. Spanish speaking – didn’t speak any English. Had a wedding band, a chain around his neck with the wedding band on it.”

Askenase stated that the ring did not fit any of the man’s fingers and that he did not have identification; therefore, the manager refused to accept the ring. Thirty minutes later, he added, the police arrived with a photo of the man they had just encountered.

“I told them we weren’t able to do business, but he left and went down the street,” Askenase added. “There are cameras out here. They were able to tap into the cameras and follow his movements.”

Police found Brito Chirinos on Frankstown Avenue, less than a block from the pawn shop where he attempted to pawn the ring. The police said the name he supplied them did not appear in their system. A border patrol agent was able to determine his genuine name.

“It’s scary that there are people out there like that,” Askenase added. “They just don’t care. Our tax dollars paying to keep him up here in prison – he tried to basically kill a man – that doesn’t sit well with me at all.”

Court documents state that when police apprehended and took Brito Chirinos to police headquarters for questioning, he was still wearing the stolen ring on a gold chain around his neck.

UPMC Presby has upgraded the victim, who has remained anonymous for his own safety, from critical to stable condition.

We contacted US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to find out what happens next for Brito Chirinos. We are waiting to hear back.

