Your Social Security number (SSN) is a key piece of personal information used for various purposes in the U.S., including applying for loans, mortgages, and receiving retirement or disability benefits. However, its importance also makes it a prime target for identity theft.

Recent Social Security Number Leak: What Happened?

In December 2023, nearly 3 million Social Security numbers were compromised in a significant data breach. This leak highlights the critical need for individuals to monitor their SSNs and take steps to safeguard their personal information.

How to Check If Your SSN Was Exposed

To determine if your SSN was part of the recent leak, visit the official website, IdentityTheft.gov. By providing detailed information, you can assess whether your SSN has been compromised and take appropriate action.

Preventing Social Security Number Theft

Here are essential tips to protect your Social Security number:

Keep Your SSN Confidential : Avoid sharing your SSN verbally or in unsecured environments.

: Avoid sharing your SSN verbally or in unsecured environments. Secure Your SSN Card : Store your SSN card in a safe place and do not carry it in your wallet.

: Store your SSN card in a safe place and do not carry it in your wallet. Monitor Your Accounts : Regularly check for unauthorized transactions or changes in your bank accounts.

: Regularly check for unauthorized transactions or changes in your bank accounts. Use Two-Step Authentication: Enhance security on your online accounts with two-step authentication.

What to Do If Your SSN Is Compromised

If you suspect your SSN has been stolen, contact the Social Security Administration immediately through their official website. Acting swiftly can help prevent further misuse of your personal information.

Source – tododisca