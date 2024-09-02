Legendary post-hardcore band Helmet has announced the cancellation of their North American tour, citing financial difficulties and lower-than-expected ticket sales as the primary reasons. Despite their strong legacy and dedicated fan base, the band has decided to halt the tour to avoid further financial strain.

The September 26 concert at Lovedraft’s Brewing in Mechanicsburg is among the canceled dates. Fans across North America will have to wait until 2025 to see Helmet live, as the band plans to resume touring in the U.S. next year.

European Tour Plans Remain On Track

Helmet’s European tour, scheduled for November and December, will proceed as planned. The band remains optimistic about their European prospects and is focused on delivering memorable performances for their fans across the Atlantic.

Looking Ahead: Helmet’s Future

Despite the current challenges, Helmet’s commitment to their music and fans remains strong. The band, which reunited in 2003 after a hiatus, continues to make waves in the post-hardcore scene with their latest album, “Left.” Helmet’s future looks promising as they aim to reconnect with North American audiences in 2025.

Source – tododisca