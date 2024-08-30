Extra $943 Payment for Eligible Beneficiaries

On August 30, 2024, the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) is providing an extra paycheck to eligible beneficiaries. This bonus payment, which can reach up to $943, is an advance on September’s Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks according to tododisca. However, the amount may vary based on individual income levels.

Eligibility Requirements for the August Bonus

To qualify for this additional payment, beneficiaries must meet two key conditions:

Accepted SSI Benefit: You must have an approved SSI benefit. Direct Deposit Activation: Direct Deposit must be activated to receive the payment on August 30th.

Without Direct Deposit, the payment will arrive a few days later. This advance does not replace the regular monthly SSI payment for September.

Monthly SSI Payment Criteria

To receive SSI benefits monthly, individuals must:

Be 65 or older, or have a qualifying disability.

Have low resources and income.

Compatibility with Other Benefits

This extra Social Security payment is compatible with other benefits, including Social Security retirement checks and SNAP Food Stamps. Beneficiaries can receive multiple payments simultaneously without issue.