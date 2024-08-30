In September 2024, Social Security payments will follow a specific schedule based on retirees’ retirement years. If you retired before May 1997 and have activated Direct Deposit, you will receive your Social Security check on September 3rd. This early payment is designed to streamline benefits for eligible retirees.

For retirees who retired after May 1997, Social Security payments are distributed on different days depending on their birthday:

September 11th : Retirees with birthdays from the 1st to the 10th of the month.

: Retirees with birthdays from the 1st to the 10th of the month. September 18th : Retirees with birthdays from the 11th to the 20th.

: Retirees with birthdays from the 11th to the 20th. September 25th: Retirees with birthdays from the 21st to the 31st.

The Role of Direct Deposit

The timing of Social Security payments can also be influenced by whether retirees have activated Direct Deposit. Those with Direct Deposit often receive their payments earlier than those who do not.

Check Your Eligibility

To determine when you’ll receive your Social Security payment in September, verify your retirement year and Direct Deposit status. This will help you plan accordingly and ensure you receive your benefits on time.

Source – tododisca