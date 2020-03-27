      Breaking News
Watch Governor Reynolds Friday March 27th news conference at 2:30 PM here

Two more Iowans die from COVID-19 — three more cases locally, 56 statewide according to daily report

Mar 27, 2020 @ 11:38am

DES MOINES — Two more Iowans have died and 56 more positive cases of Iowans from COVID-19 have been identified. The Iowa Department of Public Health says that now brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 235. There have been a total of 3740 negative tests to date. 

 

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, two Iowans with COVID-19 died last night: one elderly adult over the age of 80 from Poweshiek County, and one older adult aged 61-80 from Allamakee County. That brings the total number of COVID-19-caused deaths in Iowa to three. 

 

The three local cases are in Cerro Gordo, Butler and Wright counties. 

 

Cerro Gordo — 1 older adult (61-80)

Butler — 1 older adult (61-80)

Wright — 1 middle-aged adult (41-60)

 

=====

Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 2 additional deaths confirmed, Reynolds holds press conference today

 

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 56 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 235 positive cases. There have been a total of 3,740 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. 

According to IDPH, two Iowans with COVID-19 passed away last night, one elderly adult (81+ years) from Poweshiek County and one older adult (61-80 years) from Allamakee County. This brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to three.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 56 individuals include:

  • Benton County,  1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Black Hawk County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
  • Butler County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Cerro Gordo County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Dallas County,  1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
  • Dickinson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Dubuque County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
  • Hardin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Harrison County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
  • Henry County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
  • Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
  • Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years),  5 middle-age (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
  • Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years)
  • Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Monona County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
  • Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
  • Montgomery County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  • Page County, 1 older (61-80 years)
  • Polk County,  1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
  • Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
  • Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
  • Webster County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
  • Winneshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
  • Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Wright County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19. 

 

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved