Two men arrested on drug charges in Northwood
By KGLO News
|
Jan 7, 2019 @ 6:52 AM

NORTHWOOD — Two men have been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Worth County over the weekend.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says on Friday night at about 8:35 PM, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 8th Street North and 3rd Avenue North in Northwood for a cracked windshield and a malfunctioning license plate light. The department says a search of the vehicle allegedly yielded marijuana, a marijuana smoking pipe, methamphetamine, a meth pipe, several baggies, a scale and several hypodermic needles.

21-year-old Sam Stout of Hollandale Minnesota was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations.

40-year-old Robert Anderson of Lake Mills was charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

