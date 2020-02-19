      Weather Alert

Two Mason City men accused of harboring Clear Lake runaway

Feb 18, 2020 @ 11:13pm

CLEAR LAKE — Two Mason City men were charged on Tuesday with harboring a runaway connected with a recent missing juvenile case in Clear Lake.

Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth says 38-year-old Eric Anderson and 59-year-old Leroy Lomholt were arrested on a charge of harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent.

Both were booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail and were being held on $2000 bond. The missing juvenile is safe and was reunited with her family.

Roth says the incident remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

