Tuesday November 29th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Georgia Tech — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake boys vs. Fort Dodge Senior High — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:05, tipoff 7:15

CLEAR LAKE — Monday night was the first night of action for boys basketball and boys wrestling teams in north-central Iowa:

== boys basketball scores

Clarksville 63, Rockford 49

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 65, AGWSR 29

Eagle Grove 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49

== girls basketball

AGWSR 48, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21

Clarksville 65, Rockford 20

West Fork 46, Forest City 30

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68, Eagle Grove 27

== The Clear Lake boys wrestling team opened up the season with a 43-31 win over Central Springs in a non-conference dual at home. Senior Max Currier picked up a pin in the first period of his match at 132 pounds to record his 100th career win. The Lions picked up two other pins on the night by Kaleb Hambly at 182 pounds and Dylan Evenson at 220. Winning by forfeit for Clear Lake were Jake Trenary at 195, Noah Potter at 126 and Aiden Hippen at 138; Tyler LeFevre had a major decision at 145 while Aaron Richtsmeier picked up a decision at 285. Next up on the Clear Lake schedule is a trip to the Jesup tournament on Saturday.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa men’s basketball team looks to bounce back from a loss to TCU when the Hawkeyes host Georgia Tech tonight as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Hawkeyes made only three of 17 from three point range in a 79-66 loss to the Horned Frogs on Saturday. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.

Georgia Tech is 4-2 with losses to Utah and Marquette.

It will be the 23rd and final ACC/Big Ten Challenge which is ending after this week.

You can hear the Iowa-Georgia Tech game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 7 o’clock with the tipoff scheduled for shortly after 8 o’clock.

CEDAR FALLS — Ready or not, UNI and Drake open the Missouri Valley race on the road Wednesday night. The Panthers open defense of their regular season title at Bradley. It is the second straight year the Panthers get an early start in the conference race in Peoria.

That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson. The Panthers lost at Bradley 71-69 in last season’s early conference opener and Jacobson did not feel like he had his team ready for league play.

It will be the first of two early Valley games. The Panthers host Evansville on Saturday.

The Panthers are 2-3 on the season after beating Northern Illinois at home.

Drake is the preseason Valley favorite and takes a 6-0 record on the road to Indiana State Wednesday night.

WAVERLY — Wartburg will host Aurora of Illinois on Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs. The Knights advanced after winning at 4th-ranked St. John’s of Minnesota and this will be the first time Wartburg has hosted a quarterfinal round game.

That’s Wartburg coach Chris Winter. The Knights have won their last 18 home games.

Aurora entered the playoffs unranked but the Spartans have posted two road wins to reach the round of eight.

The Aurora defense gives up a little more than 89 yards on the ground per game.

Kickoff at Walston-Hoover Stadium is scheduled for noon on Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins owner Jim Pohlad on Monday handed day-to-day operations to his nephew Joe Pohlad. He’s the third generation of family leadership of the franchise. Jim Pohlad announced the transition in a letter to staff made public by the Twins. He will remain controlling owner and involved in Twins and Major League Baseball business. Joe Pohlad will become executive chair. President and CEO Dave St. Peter and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey will report directly to him. Joe Pohlad’s grandfather, Carl Pohlad, bought the Twins in 1984. He died in 2009.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington because of what the team is calling a right calf strain. Towns was well behind the play during a Washington break and grabbed his right leg. After a 3-pointer by Kyle Kuzma, play stopped with Towns down on the floor near midcourt. He was immediately helped toward the locker room and was not putting any weight on the leg. Towns has started all 21 games for Minnesota this season and entered Monday averaging 21.4 points. Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday night.