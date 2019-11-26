Tuesday November 26th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High basketball at Waverly-Shell Rock — girls 6:15, boys (Hall of Pride Exhibition) follow
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake girls vs. Charles City — 7:30
DES MOINES — The Mason City High girls downed Des Moines North on the road 69-31 last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Anna Deets led the the way with 27 points, including four three-pointers. The Mohawk girls are 2-0 on the season and will travel to Waverly-Shell Rock tonight as part of a doubleheader that will also see the boys teams play their Hall of Pride exhibition game. We’ll have both games on KGLO starting at about 6:15 this evening.
MASON CITY — The NIACC men’s basketball team has moved up to second in the latest junior college Division II national rankings released on Monday. NIACC beat Central Community College of Nebraska and Northeast Community College over the weekend at the Iowa Central Great Western Shootout. Johnson County of Kansas remains the top-ranked team followed by NIACC, Schoolcraft of Michigan, MIlwaukee Area Tech and Niagara County. Highland of Kansas dropped this week from second to 12th. DMACC is rated 12th, while Kirkwood is ranked 14th. The NIACC women remain ranked third in the new rankings with Kirkwood still on top, Johnson County second, followed by the Lady Trojans, Kansas City Kansas and Lincoln Land in the top five.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa sophomore forward Jack Nune is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee.
Nunge suffered the injury while driving to the basket late in the first half of Sunday’s 85-59 win over Cal Poly. Nunge sat out the rest of the game, and an MRI later showed the injury.
The 6-foot-11 Nunge was averaging 6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Nunge redshirted in 2018-19 after playing as a freshman, and the Indiana native will likely seek a medical redshirt to preserve the three seasons of eligibility he has left.
The Hawkeyes play Texas Tech on Thursday in Las Vegas, with senior Ryan Kriener expected to take Nunge’s spot in the starting lineup.
CEDAR FALLS — The changes UNI coach Ben Jacobson made to his offense are paying off. After averaging just over 65 points per game a year ago in posting a 16-18 record the Panthers are 6-0 heading into Tuesday night’s game against West Virginia in the Cancun Challenge.
The Panthers are averaging 84 points in their last three wins.
ATLANTA (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 13 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins added 25 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves rode three big offensive quarters to rally past the Atlanta Hawks, 125-113. Trae Young scored 37 points for the Hawks, who outscored the Timberwolves 34-16 in the second quarter.
OSAGE — All-District and All-State volleyball teams were announced Monday by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. For Osage, they landed three players on 2A All-State teams, with Danielle Johnson and Paige Kisley being named to the first team, and Ellie Bobinet to the second team. The trio were also named to the 2A Northeast All-District Team along with Jessa Gasteiger and Kylie Greenfield from Lake Mills, as well as Ashley Howe of Central Springs. Looking at other area players making all-district teams:
== 1A North Central — Brooke Trees & Sydney Eiklenborg, North Butler; Brooklyn Hackbart & Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar
AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell expects wide receiver Deshaunte Jones to play in Saturday’s game at Kansas State. Jones left the Cyclones’ victory over Kansas with an apparent shoulder injury.
Kansas State is 7-4 under first year coach Chris Klieman and Campbell says he is using a similar philosophy to former Wildcat coach Bill Snyder.
Iowa State’s 42-38 win a year ago snapped a 10-game losing streak in the series and Campbell says this has all the makings of another close game.
Kickoff on Saturday in Manhattan is scheduled for 6 o’clock.
NEW YORK (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 32 seconds into overtime to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild that moved goalie Henrik Lundqvist into sole possession of fifth place on the NHL career wins list. Chris Kreider tied it for the Rangers on a power-play goal with less than three minutes left in the third period.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have hired Edgar Varela as their hitting coach, replacing the departed James Rowson. After the Twins set a season record with 307 home runs and ranked second in the major leagues in runs and batting average, Rowson was hired by the Miami Marlins as their bench coach under manager Don Mattingly. The 39-year-old Varela was Minnesota’s minor league field coordinator for the past two seasons, after 10 years in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.