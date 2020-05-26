Tuesday May 26th Local Sports
SPORTS CLASSICS TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 2013 3A Substate Baseball — Clear Lake vs. Decorah — 7:00
AM-1300 KGLO — May 3, 2011 — Twins vs. White Sox, Francisco Liriano throws no-hitter — 7:00
IOWA CITY — College baseball players are still hoping to get some experience in one of several summer leagues that have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa coach Rick Heller says all of his players are waiting for the all clear. One of the most prestigious leagues in the country, the Cape Cod League, has cancelled its season.
Heller says getting some experience in a summer league is even more important this year.
Heller says some of his players who have pro aspirations may be looking for a summer league spot.
IOWA CITY — Iowa football players hope to return to campus to begin preparations for next season as soon as possible. The Big Ten has banned on campus workouts through the end of the month and players are working out on their own. Senior defensive end Chauncey Golston.
Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette says after missing out on spring practice the Hawkeyes need as much of the summer as possible to be together.
Smith-Marsette says without spring ball the Hawkeyes feel as though they are behind in their development as a team.
Senior defensive lineman Austin Schulte is looking forward to a return to campus.
Schulte says as Iowa begins to open up he is confident they will be together for much of the summer.
Iowa is scheduled to open the season September 5th hosting Northern Iowa
DES MOINES — Drake football coach Todd Stepsis says the school is looking at options if any of their games are cancelled for the upcoming season. The Bulldogs are part of the Pioneer Football League, which stretches from the Atlantic ocean to the Pacific.
Stepsis says they are looking at options if some state in the PFL don’t allow fall sports.
Stepsis says their goal will be to play a full 11-game slate.
Drake is scheduled to play Hastings College in Des Moines for their season opener on September 3rd