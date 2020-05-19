Tuesday May 19th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — 1991 World Series — Minnesota vs. Atlanta — 7:00
MINNEAPOLIS — The virtual off-season continues for the Minnesota Vikings and head coach Mike Zimmer says he’s been impressed with how well his coaching staff and players have handled the situation. Zimmer says the typical day starts with offensive virtual meetings, followed by special teams meetings, and wrapped up with defensive on-line briefings. Zimmer says he is happy with how the on-line meetings have been going
Zimmer says the rookies are a bit behind, which isn’t a surprise. Zimmer says the first-year players need to learn fast during these virtual meetings, which he says is going well for everyone
He says the biggest negative of the situation from a football perspective is not having time on the practice field to correct mistakes.
DES MOINES — Drake football coach Todd Stepsis is looking at various options for summer workouts. Bulldog upperclassmen are scheduled to report on June first if they receive the all clear due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stepsis says they have looked at all options, including those with a reporting date as late as August.
Stepsis says there is still a chance of having a pretty routine summer conditioning program.
Drake is scheduled to play Hastings College in Des Moines for their season opener on September 3rd
CHICAGO — Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren says he continues to work with the league’s administrators to address several issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the next two months are important in putting a plan together to make sure students are safe to return to campus, whenever that decision is made.
He says the Big Ten has also offered added resources to help student-athletes deal with the mental stress of the situation. In fact, Warren says they have made available the “CALM” smartphone app to every one of the nearly ten-thousand current athletes in the conference. The application offers mental health resources, including meditation, stories, motivational messages and more.
Warren says it is especially important to look out for mental health during this stressful time
Warren says he is committed to providing resources and knowledge in mental health for the long-term, well past this pandemic
Prior to taking over the Big Ten Commissioner duties, Warren was the chief operating officer of the Minnesota Vikings, and also served in the front offices of the Detroit Lions and St. Louis Rams prior to that.