Tuesday June 2nd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins Classics — 7:00 PM
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 2015 2A baseball substate final — Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond — 7:00
2020 Preseason Softball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Monday, June 1, 2020
Class 1A
School 2019 Record
1 Collins-Maxwell 28-1
2 Newell-Fonda 38-7
3 Clarksville 33-2
4 Wayne 24-9
5 Algona Bishop Garrigan 29-8
6 Lynnville-Sully 27-9
7 Newman Catholic 21-14
8 North Mahaska 18-10
9 AGWSR 20-7
10 Central City 31-11
11 Gehlen Catholic 21-13
12 Akron-Westfield 21-13
13 Grand View Christian 20-10
14 Lisbon 34-7
15 Lenox 26-7
Class 2A
School 2019 Record
1 North Linn 42-4
2 Louisa-Muscatine 35-5
3 Mount Ayr 27-3
4 Ogden 26-8
5 West Sioux 24-8
6 Jesup 30-10
7 Central Springs 28-9
8 West Monona 30-6
9 Earlham 29-9
10 Beckman Catholic 30-14
11 Emmetsburg 23-10
12 Interstate 35 18-11
13 Northeast 20-14
14 Pleasantville 25-12
15 West Lyon 20-8
Class 3A
School 2019 Record
1 Davenport Assumption 41-2
2 Humboldt 28-3
3 Williamsburg 31-12
4 Anamosa 31-5
5 Mount Vernon 27-13
6 Albia 27-6
7 Spirit Lake 22-7
8 West Liberty 30-6
9 North Polk 22-11
10 Algona 18-11
11 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24-11
12 Atlantic 27-9
13 West Burlington 25-12
14 Boyden Hull-Rock Valley 22-9
15 Bishop Heelan 16-14
Class 4A
School 2019 Record
1 Carlisle 38-3
2 North Scott 28-15
3 Ballard 26-10
4 Oskaloosa 25-16
5 ADM 28-7
6 Charles City 37-4
7 Dallas Center-Grimes 25-15
8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-7
9 West Delaware 31-12
10 Decorah 18-12
11 Fairfield 22-19
12 Washington 22-15
13 Winterset 19-15
14 Webster City 21-7
15 Central DeWitt 18-5
Class 5A
School 2019 Record
1 Fort Dodge 35- 7
2 Iowa City High 36-8
3 Johnston 35-10
4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37-4
5 Ottumwa 33-9
6 Waukee 40-4
7 West Des Moines Valley 32-10
8 Pleasant Valley 27-13
9 Indianola 34-5
10 Dubuque Hempstead 32-8
11 Ankeny Centennial 26-12
12 Muscatine 31-8
13 Cedar Rapids Prairie 29-12
14 Southeast Polk 24-17
15 Bettendorf 22-15
IOWA CITY — Iowa athletic director Gary Barta is confident there will be tailgating at Hawkeye football games this fall but he is not sure how much there will be. Barta says that is one of the facets of game days there are looking at that may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barta says they are looking at all the issues that involve parking around Kinnick Stadium.
Barta says he knows tailgating is important for season ticket holders.
The Hawkeyes opener is at home against Northern Iowa on September fifth.
QUAD CITIES — John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson says it is a sense of relief now that a decision on this year’s event has been made. The 50th edition of the PGA Tournament near the Quad Cities was cancelled last week and Peterson cited state of Illinois restrictions dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peterson says it was a decision that had been mulling for a couple of months.
Peterson says the decision was supported by title sponsor John Deere.