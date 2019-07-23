Tuesday July 23rd Local Sports

TODAY ON AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, kglonews.com:

== Class 2A state softball consolation game — Central Springs vs. Ogden — 1:15 pre-game, 1:30 first pitch

== Class 1A substate baseball at Algona — Newman vs. Newell-Fonda — 6:50 pre-game, 7:00 first pitch

== Twins-Yankees joined in progress after substate baseball

FORT DODGE — Abby Kraemer fired a one-hit shutout, allowing only four batters to reach as Alta-Aurelia knocked off Central Springs 2-0 in a Class 2A state quarterfinal yesterday evening at the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Kraemer struck out nine and walked three to shut down one of the more powerful hitting teams in the 2A field. Alta-Aurelia scored their two runs in the top of the second as Mallorie Jacobson and Sierra Hill pushed across a pair of unearned runs on ground outs. Central Springs coach Belinda Nelson after the game credited Kraemer for a solid effort.

Nelson says her prediction of a pitcher’s duel heading into the game held up.

Nelson says she told her girls after the game to be proud of their effort and get ready for today’s consolation game.

For Nelson’s three seniors Hannah Ausenhus, Sydney Wurtzel and Kessa Fingalsen, today will mark the end of their careers that saw a state tournament appearance in each of their five years.

Central Springs drops to a record of 28-8 and will face Ogden in a 2A consolation game at 1:30 this afternoon. You can hear the game on KGLO starting at about 1:15 with the pre-game. 14th-ranked Ogden fell to 5th-ranked East Marshall 4-0 in their quarterfinal round game.

== other 2A quarterfinals on Monday

#1 North Linn 6, Wapello 0

#9 Mount Ayr 3, #10 Beckman of Dyersville 2 (8 innings)

== Class 1A quarterfinals Monday

#3 Clarksville 5, #9 Bishop Garrigan 0

#2 Lisbon 1, Wayne 0

#1 Collins-Maxwell 4, Gehlen of LeMars 0

#4 Newell-Fonda 7, #7 Lynnville-Sully 5

== Class 3A quarterfinals Monday and today

#1 Davenport Assumption 3, Algona 2

#6 Columbus of Waterloo 8, #5 Albia 5

11:00 AM — #2 Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. #13 Mount Vernon (27-11)

11:30 AM — #4 West Liberty (28-5) vs. #7 Treynor (30-3)

== Class 4A quarterfinals today

1:00 p.m. – #1 Carlisle (35-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (26-13)

1:30 p.m. – #5 Independence (30-11) vs. #6 West Delaware (30-10)

3:00 p.m. – #3 North Scott (26-14) vs. #14 Oskaloosa (25-14)

3:30 p.m. – #4 Charles City (35-3) vs. #7 Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14)

== Class 5A quarterfinals today

5:00 p.m. – #1 Waukee (38-3) vs. #9 Ottumwa (33-7)

5:30 p.m. – #4 Indianola (33-4) vs. #5 Johnston (34-8)

7:00 p.m. – #2 Fort Dodge (34-6) vs. #8 West Des Moines Valley (29-10)

7:30 p.m. – #3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) vs. #6 Iowa City High (34-7)

MASON CITY — The Mason City High baseball team’s season came to an end last night as the 10th-ranked Mohawks fell to Ankeny 9-2 at Roosevelt Field in a Class 4A substate semifinal, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Mohawks fell behind 2-0 after the first inning and tied the game on a two-run single by Ben Pederson in the third. Ankeny then pushed across four runs in the fifth, highlighted by a three-run homer by Brody Brecht, and then pushed across more in the sixth and seventh for the final seven-run margin. Mason City ends their season with a record of 25-15, while Ankeny faces Des Moines Roosevelt in a substate final tomorrow night at Southeast Polk.

ALGONA — Newman looks to add on to its state-record 22 state baseball tournament appearances as they’ll face Newell-Fonda in the 1A Substate 2 championship game tonight at Algona High School. The Knights are 34-3 and are looking for their 12th straight state tournament appearance, also a state record. Newell-Fonda is 17-14 after beating Sioux Central in a district championship game on Saturday night. You can hear the Newman and Newell-Fonda game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting at 7 o’clock tonight. The winner will play in the state tournament either Friday or Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines

ST. ANSGAR — After being down 1-0 with a game suspended on Saturday due to rain, St. Ansgar scored six in the third and tacked on one in the fifth and six more in the sixth to down North Butler 13-5 in the 1A District 5 championship game completed last night in St. Ansgar. The Saints face South Winneshiek in the Substate 3 championship game tonight in Decorah. South Winn is 28-9 after beating Wapsie Valley in a district championship game on Saturday night.

WAVERLY — In the Class 3A District 6 championship game, Charles City kept their season alive, knocking off Waverly-Shell Rock 7-3 at Hertel Field in Waverly. Charles City will travel to #1 Xavier of Cedar Rapids on Wednesday for the substate championship game.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Garver hit two of Minnesota’s five home runs, and the Twins held on for an 8-6 victory over the New York Yankees after a tone-setting triple play in the first inning of a series opener between AL division leaders Monday night.

Jorge Polanco, Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler also went deep, giving the Twins their eighth game with five or more homers this season. All but Garver’s second solo shot came off starter CC Sabathia (5-5), who lasted only four innings.

The deciding factor, then, was those sharp grounders, starting with Edwin Encarnación after back-to-back walks drawn by AL batting leader DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge. The ball went straight to third baseman Luis Arraez, who stepped on the bag and whipped the ball to second baseman Jonathan Schoop in the same motion to barely get Judge. Then the relay to first baseman Miguel Sanó beat Encarnación by a step.

The triple play by the Twins was their first in more than two years, since Sanó went around the horn to Brian Dozier and Joe Mauer against the Los Angeles Angels on June 1, 2017. Since becoming the only team in history to turn three twice in the same game, in 1990 against the Red Sox, the Twins have logged only three triple plays.