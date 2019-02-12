Tuesday February 12th sports postponements
By KGLO News
|
Feb 12, 2019 @ 8:36 AM

Girls regional tournament games — click here to take you to the IGHSAU full list:

1A-Region 1: West Bend-Mallard at West Hancock postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 13. 7:00 p.m. start time.

1A-Region 2: Newman Catholic at Bishop Garrigan postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 13. 7:00 start time.

1A-Region 2 – North Butler at Tripoli postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 13. 7:00 p.m. start.

1A-Region 2: Rockford at Clarksville postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 13. 5:00 p.m. start time.

2A-Region 3 – Lake Mills at Grundy Center postponed to Wednesday, Feb 13-7:00 p.m. start.

2A-Region 3 – West Fork at St. Ansgar postponed to Wednesday, Feb 13-7:00 p.m. start.

 

Boys district tournament games — click here to take you to the IHSAA full list:

 

 

Regular season games:

Clear Lake boys basketball vs. Algona — postponed to Thursday February 14 — JV 5:00, Varsity 6:30

