Tuesday December 31st Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Illinois — pre-game 1:45, tipoff 2:00
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The 2nd-ranked NIACC women’s basketball team topped Sinclair Community College of Ohio 89-66 in the fifth-place game Monday at the Illinois Central Holiday Tournament.
Freshman Sydney Wetlaufer scored a career-high 26 points, including eight 3-point goals, to lead NIACC (14-1 overall).
Autam Mendez and Sierra Lynch both scored 15 points for the Lady Trojans. Sierra Morrow scored 12 points with five blocks and four rebounds.
NIACC dropped its first-round game at the annual holiday tournament 65-59 to 13th-ranked Bryant & Stratton of Milwaukee. The Lady Trojans bounced back with a convincing 94-33 victory over Sauk Valley Community College of Dixon Illinois on Sunday in the consolation semifinals.
NIACC returns to action January 8th at home against Little Priest Tribal College in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest.
IOWA CITY — Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery says a challenging December schedule has his team prepared for a return to the Big Ten race. The Hawkeyes are 10-3 and play Penn State on Saturday in Philadelphia.
Iowa has been playing well despite season ending surgery for two starters.
You can hear the Iowa-Penn State game on Saturday on AM-1300 KGLO with the pre-game starting at noon with tipoff scheduled for 1 o’clock.
AMES — The Iowa State women outscored North Alabama 21-10 in the third quarter then held off a late rally for an 80-72 win in Ames.
ISU coach Bill Fennelly. The Cyclones led by 16 points before being outscored 27-19 in the fourth quarter.
Ashley Joens led the Cyclones with 22 points and added 16 rebounds.
The Cyclones improve to 8-3 with the win and open Big 12 play on Friday night with a trip to Texas Tech
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shabazz Napier scored a season-high 24 points, Jarrett Culver added 21 points and the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves rallied past the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 in overtime. The Timberwolves had lost 12 of 13 and were again without injured Karl-Anthony Towns and ill Andrew Wiggins. Gorgui Dieng started in Towns’ place and had 11 points and 20 rebounds. It was Minnesota’s first home win since Nov. 13. Keita Bates-Diop added 15 points off the bench. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 36 points to lead the Nets, who have lost three straight. Joe Harris scored 19 points.
IOWA CITY — With the season over three Iowa juniors must decide whether to return or enter the NFL Draft. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Geno Stone are all getting feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz
Ferentz says the NFL is doing a better job of evaluating younger players and early entry is not for everyone.
Ferentz feels it is his job to get as much information as possible to his players.
Iowa beat Southern Cal 49-24 in the Holiday Bowl back on Friday night.
UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are mostly an afterthought in the playoffs this year within a top-heavy field. They’ll face the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card round. The Saints are 13-3 for the best record for a No. 3 seed in eight years. Quarterback Drew Brees will present the biggest challenge as usual. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has no trouble encouraging his players to embrace the underdog mentality. He’s taking the team to the playoffs for a third time in six seasons. The Vikings finished 10-6 in 2019.