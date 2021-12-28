Tuesday December 28th Local Sports
ORLANDO — Iowa senior Ivory Kelly-Martin will get the start in the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes’ Citrus Bowl game against Kentucky. Kelly-Martin has 44 carries in nine games and replaces Tyler Goodson, who opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. The Hawkeyes last bowl game was in Florida at the Outback Bowl.
Kelly-Martin says it is a chance to play an outstanding SEC opponent.
Kelly-Martin says it is an opportunity for him.
Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for noon, with the pre-game at 10 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO. On Thursday night, you can hear a special bowl game preview show from the Hawkeye Network on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 7 o’clock.
ORLANDO —- Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock credits personnel over style of play for the Cyclones’ rise as a defensive force in the Big 12. A number of key seniors will play their final game on Wednesday when ISU takes on Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl.
Heacock says it was the seniors who believed in a system that worked in a conference known for high scoring games.
Heacock says it was the players who helped make their unique system work.
Clemson has a new offensive coordinator but Heacock does not expect that to alter their game plan. Chad Streeter is the Tigers’ new play caller after Tony Elliott left to become the new head coach at Virginia.
Heacock says they don’t want to focus on what Clemson may do.
Kickoff in Orlando is scheduled for 4:45 Iowa time on Wednesday afternoon.
CEDAR FALLS — A pair of in-state Division I basketball games have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The University of Northern Iowa announced on Monday that the Wartburg men’s basketball team will not be able to participate against the Panthers on Wednesday as Wartburg has a limited number of players available for the game as a result of COVID-related issues. The University of Iowa announced on Monday that the women’s basketball game at Penn State on Thursday afternoon has been canceled out of an abundance of caution due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Nittany Lions’ basketball program. Information regarding how the game will be treated in relation to the Big Ten Conference 2021-22 Forfeiture Policy will be announced in the coming days.
AMES — The Iowa State men continue their climb in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Cyclones are up one spot to #8 in this week’s rankings as they are off to a 12-0 start. Big 12 Conference foe Baylor, Iowa State’s next opponent on Saturday as both teams open up conference play, is the unanimous #1 team in this week’s poll. Looking at other Big 12 and Big Ten teams, Purdue is ranked 3rd, Kansas is ranked 6th, Michigan State is ranked 10th, Ohio State is ranked 13th, Texas is ranked 17th, Wisconsin is ranked 24th and Texas Tech is ranked 25th.
AMES — Iowa State is ranked 14th while Iowa is ranked 21st in the new AP women’s college basketball poll. The Cyclones are 11-1 and have been off since a 69-point win over Prairie View A&M on December 19th. They’ll open up Big 12 play on Sunday hosting West Virginia. Iowa dropped six spots in this week’s poll after being upset by Indiana University-Purdue University of Indianapolis last Tuesday in a non-conference contest. Iowa once again had their game against Penn State scheduled for Thursday canceled and will host Illinois on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaylen Nowell scored 29 points and Nathan Knight added 20 points and 11 rebounds, leading the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves to a 108-103 win over the Boston Celtics. Jaden McDaniels scored 17 points and Malik Beasley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Wolves, who were playing without all five of their regular starters due to COVID-19 protocols. Veteran center Greg Monroe, signed to a 10-day contract earlier Monday, had 11 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes for the Wolves, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 26 points. Payton Pritchard had 22 points and Al Horford added 16 points and nine rebounds.