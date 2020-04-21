Tuesday April 21st Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins Classics — April 29th, 2019 — Houston at Minnesota — Jake Odorizzi & Justin Verlander duel as an Ehire Adrianza homerun makes the difference — 7:00
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board last night unanimously approved Tracy Johnson to become the district’s new athletics and activities director. Johnson currently is the athletic director at Des Moines Roosevelt, and announced on social media Friday evening that he would be taking the Mason City job. Johnson’s tweet said that he was informed on March 4th that he would not be back at Roosevelt, but he was excited to announce that he was accepting the Mason City position. He said he was sad to leave his home of almost 28 years but he was very excited about the new opportunity. Johnson is a graduate of St. Ansgar High School, North Iowa Area Community College and the University of Northern Iowa. Johnson’s annual salary would be $106,702 and also guarantees just under $13,000 per year for health care costs.
AMES — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell says the Cyclones are still trying to get better, even at a different pace. Campbell says with the campus shut down they are using different forms of technology to try and maintain a routine for the players.
Campbell wants the players to remain focused on getting better even from long distance.
Campbell says while strength and conditioning is not taking pace in person the recruiting season continues.
Iowa State is scheduled to open the season on September 5th hosting South Dakota.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he is disappointed the team won’t have receiver Stefon Diggs on the team, saying the departure was the result of a “unique dynamic” in Diggs not wanting to be on the team.
Cousins says they will need to find a way to replace Diggs’ production
Cousins says Diggs brought special skills to the field that will be hard to replicate, but they can change their approach and be effective
Cousins says losing Diggs could change the way the offense goes about its business
Cousins says he texted Diggs after the trade and wished him well, telling him he was as good of a receiver as he’s ever thrown the football to.
IOWA CITY —- Iowa wrestler Michael Kemerer will be back for next season. Kemerer announced via social media that he has been granted a medical hardship after missing the 2018-2019 season with injury. Kemerer was 15-1 this past season and finished second at the Big Ten Tournament. Iowa coach Tom Brands said last month he was confident Kemerer would get an extra year.
Kemerer will likely open next season as the top ranked wrestler at 174 pounds.
His return means the Hawkeyes will return nine of ten wrestlers from their post season line-up.