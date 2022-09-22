Thursday September 22nd Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Kansas City — pre-gam 12:30, first pitch 1:10

AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk (tape delayed from Wednesday) — 6:30

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez homered for the second straight day and the Royals bullpen pitched five innings of two-hit ball, helping Kansas City beat the fast-fading Minnesota Twins 5-2. The Royals clinched their first winning series in nearly a month just hours after owner John Sherman fired longtime front office executive Dayton Moore, who led the franchise to two American League pennants and a World Series title. Bailey Ober took the loss for Minnesota, which has dropped six of seven to begin an eight-game trip and fall out of postseason contention. The Twins are now nine games behind Cleveland for first place in the AL Central with 13 games to play. Minnesota and Kansas City wrap up the series this afternoon at 1:10 with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

IOWA CITY — Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell says the Hawkeyes are ready for the start of Big Ten play. Iowa takes a 2-1 record on the road for a night game at Rutgers.

It is the first road game of the season and the atmosphere will be much different.

In a game with two outstanding punters, Campbell says the defenses will benefit.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 6 o’clock with the pre-game at 4 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers hopes the rapid growth of a young offense continues in Saturday’s Big 12 open against 17th-ranked Baylor. Dekkers has completed more than 74% of his passes and has eight touchdowns in a 3-0 start.

This series has featured close and hard fought games.

Dekkers says Baylor’s speed on defense is a concern.

Dekkers has leaned on senior receiver Xavier Hutchinson in the first three games. Hutchinson has 28 receptions, including five for touchdowns.

Kickoff on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium is set for 11:00 AM

MASON CITY — 19th-ranked DMACC beat NIACC three sets to one in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference volleyball last night in Mason City. DMACC took the first two sets 25-18 and 25-22, NIACC took the third 25-23, but DMACC closed out the match with a 25-22 fourth set. Sophomore Kyla Moore led the Trojans with a career-high 19 kills with five digs and three blocks. Sophomore Ryley Wetlaufer had a career-best 46 assists, 10 digs and three kills. NIACC drops to 5-14 overall and 2-2 in the conference. They’ll return to action next Wednesday with a road trip to Southwestern