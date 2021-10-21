Thursday October 21st Local Sports

— High school tournament volleyball continued last night in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A:
== 1A Region 4 quarterfinals
Bishop Garrigan 3-0 North Iowa (28-26, 25-15, 25-17)
#9 Dunkerton 3-0 North Butler (25-9, 25-12, 25-15)
== 1A Region 5 quarterfinals
St. Ansgar 3-1 Turkey Valley (25-15, 25-14, 19-25, 25-13)
Nashua-Plainfield 3-1 Tripoli (20-25, 27-25. 25-15, 25-18)
== 2A Region 5 quarterfinals
#6 Denver 3-0 Belmond-Klemme (25-4, 25-11, 25-12)
== 2A Region 6 quarterfinals
#9 Osage 3-0 South Winneshiek (25-10, 25-12, 25-9)
Lake Mills 3-0 Central Springs (25-19, 25-10, 25-17)
== 3A Region 2 semifinals
Forest City 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (25-12, 25-12, 25-16)
#3 Sheldon 3-1 Spirit Lake (21-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-19)
== 4A Region 7 semifinals tonight
Charles City at #12 Decorah
Clinton at #1 Western Dubuque
MASON CITY — Classes 4A and 3A state qualifying cross country meets were held yesterday, while Classes 2A and 1A have their meets today:
== The Mason City girls finished sixth at the 4A meet in Marshalltown with 172 points. Johnston was the team champion with 26 points. Mohawk freshman Janae Hansen qualified for the state meet, finishing 12th in a time of 20:10.
== The Mason City High boys finished sixth at the 4A meet in Marshalltown with 196 points. Johnston won the team title with 38 points. No Mohawk boys qualified for the state meet. Breyden Christensen had the best Mason City finish, ending in 21st place.
== At the 3A boys meet in Decorah, Charles City qualified as a team as the Comets finished third with 82 points. Western Dubuque was the team champion with 47. Hampton-Dumont-CAL finished 12th with 290 points. Jacob Vias had Charles City’s best finish, ending 10th in a time of 17:43.
== At the 3A girls meet in Decorah, the Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls finished 9th with 255 points while the Charles City girls finished 10th with 262 points.Western Dubuque won the meet with 54 points. State qualifiers included HD-CAL’s Lydia Maas who finished seventh and Charles City’s Lydia Staudt who finished 15th.
You can see full results from each meet by clicking on the links above
=== Newman hosts the area’s Class 1A meet today, with other area teams including Belmond-Klemme, Central Springs, Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, St. Ansgar, West Fork and West Hancock.
== Clear Lake is the only area team that will travel to the 2A qualifier at Southeast Valley today. The other area teams are at the 2A qualifier hosted by Dike-New Hartford, including Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, and Osage.
ST. LOUIS —- Drake and Northern Iowa are both picked to be in the hunt in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball preseason poll. The Bulldogs are the favorites for the first time. Drake returns nearly the entire roster from last year’s team that finished 26-5 and earned its first at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.
That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries who says each season is a new challenge.
Northern Iowa is picked to finish third. The Panthers return 2020 Valley player of the year AJ Green, who missed nearly all of last season with a hip injury.
That’s Panther coach Ben Jacobson. Green is one of several players who were part of the 2020 team that won the Valley regular season title before the NCAA Tournament was cancelled at the beginning of the pandemic.
Drake opens the season with an exhibition against Drury on November 4th with their first regular-season game being November 9th against Coe. Northern Iowa opens the season on November 9th hosting Nicholls State.
IOWA CITY — Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz says the bye week is a time for self evaluation. The 11th-ranked Hawkeyes are 6-1 despite ranking last in the Big Ten in total offense.
Ferentz says one area of improvement this season has been third down efficiency.
Ferentz says quarterback Spencer Petras has made progress this season and will make even more as a young offensive line matures.
Ferentz says the running game must make progress for the stretch run. The Hawkeyes are averaging just over three yards per carry.
Next up for Iowa is a trip to Wisconsin on October 30th.