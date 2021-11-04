      Breaking News
Wright County authorities ask for public’s help in homicide investigation

Thursday November 4th “The Midday Report”

Nov 4, 2021 @ 12:35pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Thursday November 4th

 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man accused of sexual abuse ordered to have competency evaluation
Man wanted for Mason City park assault earlier this year arrested
Clear Lake School Board candidates talk about challenges for the district at candidate forum (VIDEO)
Reynolds joins lawsuit challenging federal Covid-19 vaccine requirement
DOT to hold public information meeting on proposed US Highway 65 improvements in southern Mason City
Connect With Us