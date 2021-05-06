Thursday May 6th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Texas — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hyeon-Jong Yang made his first major league start after 14 years in the Korea Baseball Organization, getting the Texas Rangers off to a strong start in an eventual 3-1 win against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Nate Lowe had a pair of hits and scored a run for Texas, who won for the fourth time in five games. John King (3-1) picked up the win in relief of Yang and Ian Kennedy notched his ninth save. Lewis Thorpe (0-1) surrendered three runs on five hits in five innings for Minnesota. Mitch Garver homered for the Twins.
MASON CITY — NIACC’s McKelary Robertson earned third-team NJCAA Division II men’s basketball honors on Wednesday.
Robertson, a 6-foot-0 guard from Woodbury, Minn., became the school’s 13th all-American in men’s basketball and first since Deundra Roberson earned second-team all-American honors in the 2018-19 season.
Robertson averaged 18.7 points per game (429 points) to lead the Trojans in scoring. Robertson averaged 5.3 points per game as a freshman.
Robertson also led the Trojans with 60 3-point goals, 71 assists and 23 steals. The 60 3-point goals is tied for 21st on NIACC’s all-time single-season list.
Robertson was one of four Iowa Community Conference Athletic Conference players to earn all-American honors. DMACC’s Willie Guy and Iowa Lakes’ Xzavier Jones were first-team selections and Kirkwood’s Corvon Seales was a third-team selection.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ja Morant had 37 points and 10 assists and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 139-135 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Desmond Bane scored 22 points off the bench, including a few key 3-pointers late, and Kyle Anderson added 20 points for the Grizzlies. Memphis overcame a big game from Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards, who tied his career high with 42 points. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points but ran into foul trouble when he picked up his fifth foul late in the third quarter. D’Angelo Russell had 22 points and 14 assists in the loss.
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Iowa State star Bridget Carleton hopes to make even more progress as she gets ready for her third season with the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA. Carleton was more of a factor last season by averaging more than six-and-a-half points per game and more than three rebounds. She also connected on 45 percent from three point range.
The Lynx are considered a dark horse championship contender. They have a preseason game against Washington on Saturday.
Carleton says training camp has gone well.
The Lynx open the season at home against Phoenix on May 14th.
MASON CITY — The Tier II North Iowa Bulls have announced the hiring of a former coach as the team’s associate head coach and associate general manager for the upcoming season. Kevin Murdock was a member of Bulls head coach and general manager Todd Sanden’s coaching staff from 2016 to 2019, helping North Iowa to 106 regular-season wins, two NA3HL division championships and two appearances in the Fraser Cup national tournament. Murdock most recently served as head coach of the NAHL’s Alaska-based Kenai River Brown Bears, leading that team to a third-place finish in the league’s Midwest Division last season and a Robertson Cup playoff bid this season. His .537 winning percentage over the last two years was a Kenai River franchise record.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored at 1:53 of overtime, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory after another late rally by the Minnesota Wild. Alex Tuch set up Pietrangelo with a pass across the slot. That helped the West Division-leading Golden Knights win for the first time in four games at Minnesota this season. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury took over sole possession of the No. 3 spot on the NHL’s career wins list with No. 490. Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals to give the Wild a third-period lead, before Reilly Smith tied it with 4:16 left.
DES MOINES — Environmental clean up will begin soon at a 43-acre industrial property in downtown Des Moines that a developer hopes will become the home for a professional soccer stadium. The DICO site was contaminated with toxic chemicals and metals. EPA Administrator Michael Regan was at the site on Tuesday.
Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie says after 38 years of legal wrangling, clean up could be finished by the end of the year at the site.
The site is about a mile west of the Iowa Cubs’ ballpark. The CEO of the company that owns the Kum and Go convenience store chain has proposed building a $550 million soccer stadium on the site. It could put Des Moines in the competition for a USL Championship League team. It means the Des Moines Menace could become an affiliate of a major U-S soccer team — the kind of arrangement that exists in baseball between the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Cubs.