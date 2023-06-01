Thursday June 1st Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Louie Varland threw seven scoreless innings and Donovan Solano drove in a season-high four runs to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 8-2 rout of the Houston Astros Wednesday night. It was a career-long outing for the 25-year-old Varland, who allowed four hits — all singles — and struck out five with a walk. Solano scored 2 with a single in Minnesota’s 3-run third and added two RBIs in the sixth to make it 7-0. Ryan Jeffers had two hits and two RBIs to help the Twins take the series 2-1 after his 10th inning homer Monday gave them a 7-5 win in the opener.

DES MOINES — After opening up the season with ten straight wins, the Mason City High baseball team dropped their first two games of the season at Des Moines Roosevelt on Wednesday. Roosevelt scored four times each in the first, third and fourth in a 12-1, five-inning win in the opener. The Roughriders then had a walkoff win in the nightcap 6-5. Kaden Tyler, James Fingalsen and Lincoln Berding all had two hits while Berding struck out seven pitching in the second game. The Riverhawks drop to 10-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference and will travel to Sioux City on Friday to face Sioux City West and Sioux City East.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake is 2-0 in North Central Conference baseball play as the Lions downed Iowa Falls-Alden 13-3 in five innings at Lions Field last night. Titan Schmitt had three runs batted in while Ben Loge knocked in two. Hudson Carney picked up the win, striking out seven in four innings of work. Clear Lake is 4-2 overall and will travel to Humboldt on Friday

— other high school baseball

Newman vs. Rockford — postponed

Nashua-Plainfield 7, St. Ansgar 0

Osage 5, North Butler 1

Northwood-Kensett 4, Riceville 3

North Union 16, Belmond-Klemme 6

Lake Mills 4, Eagle Grove 0

North Iowa 8, West Hancock 7

Humboldt 7, Algona 4

Webster City 12, St. Edmond 6

ROCKFORD — Macy Kellar threw a four-inning perfect game as Newman beat Rockford 13-0 last night in Top of Iowa Conference East Division softball. Newman is now 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference and will host Northwood-Kensett on Friday night.

— other softball

Des Moines Roosevelt 6, Mason City 5

Clear Lake 11, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

Central Springs 15, West Fork 0

Osage 7, North Butler 4

Riceville 15, Northwood-Kensett 1

Bishop Garrigan 9, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6

Lake Mills 8, Eagle Grove 4

North Iowa 14, West Hancock 4

North Union 9, Belmond-Klemme 1

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6

Humboldt 5, Algona 2

St. Edmond 3, Webster City 1

— Girls State Soccer quarterfinals Wednesday

= Class 1A Quarterfinals

#1 Des Moines Christian 2, #8 Hudson 0

#4 Gilbert 2, #5 Underwood 0

#7 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 1, #2 Nevada 0

#3 Davenport Assumption 2, Van Meter 0

= Class 2A Quarterfinals

#1 Waverly-Shell Rock 4, #8 North Polk 1

#4 Pella 1, #5 ADM 0

#3 Dallas Center-Grimes 10, #7 Marion 0

#3 North Scott 3, #6 Spencer 0

= Class 3A Quarterfinals

#1 Waukee Northwest 2, #8 Ankeny Centennial 0

#4 West Des Moines Valley 2, #5 Pleasant Valley 0

#7 West Des Moines Dowling 1, #2 Ankeny 0

#3 Johnston, #6 Linn-Mar 0

— Boys State Soccer

== 4A Quarterfinals Wednesday

Ankeny Centennial 2, West Des Moines Valley 0

Johnston 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Iowa City West 2, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

West Des Moines Dowling 2, Ames 1

== 4A Semifinals Today

7:00—#8 Ankeny Centennial vs. #4 Johnston

7:10—#2 West Des Moines Dowling vs. #3 Iowa City West

== 3A Semifinals Today

4:00—#1 Des Moines Hoover vs. #5 Norwalk

4:10—#2 Marion vs. #6 Iowa City Liberty

== 2A Semifinals Today

1:00—#1 Davenport Assumption vs. #5 Nevada

1:10—#2 Sioux City Bishop Heelan vs. #3 Gilbert

== 1A Semifinals Today

10:00—#1 Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. #4 Des Moines Christian

10:10—#2 Western Christian Hull vs. #6 Iowa City Regina

AMES — For the first time since 2019, the Summer Iowa Games are returning to normal. The event was forced to deal with the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and last year was held in conjunction with the delayed State Games of America.

That’s spokesman Cory Kennedy who says the event will be offering more than 40 sports this summer.

Kennedy says they will be returning to a more condensed schedule this year.

Kennedy says the change in the schedule will give the event a more Olympic style feel. Events will be held July 7th through the 16th.

The opening ceremonies in Ames will be Friday, July 14th.

BUFFALO — Former Iowa standout Micah Hyde says an injury that forced him to miss nearly all of last season helped give him perspective. The Buffalo Bills safety is preparing for his 11th season in the NFL after being sidelined last year with a week two neck injury.

Hyde says he has not changed how he prepares for the season despite last year’s injury.

Hyde began his career in Green Bay and twice has been named second team All-Pro.