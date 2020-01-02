Thursday January 2nd Local Sports
AMES — Iowa State looks ahead to the Big 12 opener at TCU after a shocking home loss to Florida A&M. Playing without sophomore standout Tyrese Haliburton the Cyclones let a 13 point first half lead slip away in a 70-68 loss. It was the Rattlers second win of the season.
It was ISU’s second home loss as they fall to 7-5.
Prohm says Haliburton injured a wrist in practice. He hopes he is ready for Saturday’s conference opener.
Tipoff in Fort Worth is scheduled for 5 o’clock on Saturday evening.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Homer Bailey and Rich Hill are joining the Minnesota Twins for the 2020 season. The Twins signed both to one-year contracts. The 33-year-old Bailey made 31 starts between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics last season. He was a combined 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA. He started 18 games for Kansas City before being traded in July. The 39-year-old Hill started 13 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA. He missed about two months with a left forearm strain. Hill has been in the majors parts of 15 seasons with eight teams.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The 2021 NHL Winter Classic will be on Target in Minnesota. The Wild will host next year’s game at Target Field, the home of the MLB’s Twins. The Wild’s opponent for that New Year’s Day game will be determined later. NHL officials announced Minnesota’s Winter Classic game during Wednesday’s game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. It will be the first Winter Classic for the Wild, but their second time hosting an outdoor game.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a strong challenge from short-handed Minnesota in a 106-104 victory over the Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo got his 30th double-double in 33 games this season and Khris Middleton added 13 points despite shooting 5 for 18 as Milwaukee hit just 42.6% of its shots overall and only 9 of 36 from 3-point range. Shabazz Napier had 22 points to lead Minnesota, Gorgui Deng scored 15 and Josh Okogie added 12.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s investment in Kirk Cousins has yet to yield a postseason victory. His first opportunity to get one with the Vikings has arrived this week. Cousins has previously taken part in two playoff games, both losses at home with Washington. Coming off his career-best performance in 2019, Cousins and the Vikings will play at New Orleans in the first round on Sunday. The Vikings have only one win in the playoffs in the past 10 years. That came against the Saints after the 2017 season, on the “Minneapolis Miracle” touchdown pass on the final play of the game.