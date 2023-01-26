Thursday January 26th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

BOONE — The NIACC basketball teams were swept at DMACC last night in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. In the women’s game, Clear Lake native Jaden Ainley led DMACC with 18 points as the Bears held off NIACC 71-63. DMACC led 59-33 after three quarters, with NIACC outscoring DMACC 30-12 in the fourth quarter, coming up short in their comeback attempt. Audrey Martinez-Stewart had 19 while Kameron Jones added 17 to lead the Trojans, who drop to 12-8 overall and 5-4 in the conference. The NIACC women are off until next Thursday when they host the William Penn JV. In the men’s game, DMACC outscored NIACC 52-27 in the second half for an 87-60 victory. Jaydin Dunlap had 17 while Myles Tucker added 13 to lead the Trojans, who drop to 9-13 overall and 2-7 in the conference. The NIACCmen travels to play the Graceland University JV on Friday night and then head to Southwestern on Saturday afternoon.

IOWA CITY — Iowa takes a 4-4 Big Ten record on the road to Michigan State tonight. The Spartans are 5-4 in the league race and coach Fran McCaffery says a key has been the improvement of guards Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard. Walker is averaging better than 14 points per game and connecting on better than 41 percent from three point range.

The Hawkeyes will be trying to bounce back from a lackluster effort in a 93-77 loss at Ohio State.

McCaffery says Patrick McCaffery will return to the court this season, but he is just not sure when. Patrick is practicing with the team after stepping away in early January to deal with anxiety.

McCaffery says he is unsure about Patrick’s availability tonight.

CEDAR FALLS — Make it six out of seven for the Northern Iowa men. The Panthers built a 17 point halftime advantage and beat Valparaiso 77-66 in the McLeod Center last night. The Panthers are 8-3 in the Valley.

That’s coach Ben Jacobson. The Panthers shot 57 percent in the opening half and led 45-28 at the break.

That’s guard Bowen Born who led UNI with 18.

FORT WORTH — The 18th-ranked Iowa State women jumped out to a 15-2 lead at the outset and won at TCU 75-35 on Wednesday night. Senior guard Ashley Joens led the Cyclones with 19 points and added 14 rebounds.

TCU was held to 23 percent shooting and only two of 16 from three point range.

The Cyclones are 6-2 in the Big 12.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram’s return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. D’Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves and Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a jumper and 3 in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans’ comeback bid. Ingram had not played since Nov. 25. He scored 13 points but struggled with his shot. He missed 14 of 18 including all six attempts from deep. CJ McCollum scored 25 for New Orleans, which has lost six straight.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O’Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach. He’s had three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets, Buffalo and Green Bay. Pettine was also the head coach for Cleveland for two years. O’Connell fired Ed Donatell after the Vikings ranked second-worst in the league in yards allowed and fourth-worst in points allowed in their only season together. Ryan Nielsen and Sean Desai have previously interviewed.

MASON CITY — 3rd-ranked Iowa Western got bonus points in four of their six wins as they beat 24th-ranked NIACC 24-20 in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference men’s wrestling dual on Wednesday night at the NIACC Rec Center. NIACC got a decision from Isaac Church at 141, a technical fall win by Chase Warden at 149, and pins from Drew Fox at 197 and Jacob Leohr at 285. On the women’s side, NIACC only picked up two victories as Iowa Western beat the Trojans 51-12. NIACC’s 235 pounder Valerie Smith picked up a pin to improve to 4-1 on the season while top-ranked Laken Lienhard had the Trojans’ only other win by forfeit at 143. Both NIACC teams return to action next Wednesday with a dual against Indian Hills.