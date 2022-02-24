Thursday February 24th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — 3A boys substate semifinal — Clear Lake vs. Waverly-Shell Rock — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
IOWA FALLS — The Newman boys basketball team had their season come to a close as they fell to Dunkerton 82-75 in the Class 1A District 4 championship game in Iowa Falls last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Preston Gillespie had 36 points to lead the Raiders to the substate championship game on Saturday night in Clear Lake against Lake Mills, who beat GTRA 54-49 in the District 3 championship game in Britt last night. Doug Taylor had 23 points, Tim Castle 18 and Max Burt 10 to lead the Knights, who end their season with a 22-2 record.
CLEAR LAKE — Class 3A boys substate semifinals are tonight across the state. In Substate 2, Clear Lake will host Waverly-Shell Rock in one game. The Lions beat the Go-Hawks 73-40 back on February 1st in Waverly, but Waverly-Shell Rock was without their second leading scorer in the contest. You can hear the Clear Lake and Waverly-Shell Rock game tonight on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com and watch it on the NFHS Network, with the pre-game starting at 6:45 and the tipoff scheduled for 7 o’clock. In the other semifinal, top-ranked Decorah hosts Charles City. The winners will play in the substate championship game on Monday at Waterloo East High School.
HAMPTON — Top-ranked Dike-New Hartford outscored West Fork 20-4 in the first quarter and 32-9 in the second quarter on their way to a 75-21 win in the Class 2A Region 3 girls basketball championship game in Hampton last night. West Fork ends their season with a 19-5 record.
MASON CITY — The NIACC basketball teams wrapped up their regular seasons last night at home, and the Region XI tournament pairings have now been set.
== The NIACC women posted a 67-59 win over Iowa Lakes. Nora Francois had 18 points while Jackie Pippett had 14 as NIACC improves to 21-8 overall. NIACC earned the fifth seed in the Region XI tournament and will travel to face Iowa Lakes next Wednesday.
== The NIACC men dropped a 94-62 loss to 16th-ranked Iowa Lakes. The Lakers outscored the Trojans 52-29 in the second half to secure the victory. NIACC is now 19-11 and 7-9 in the conference and will host the first three rounds of the Region XI tournament starting Friday night.
MASON CITY — Region XI men’s tournament schedule at NIACC
== Friday play-in round
7:00 — #9 Northeast vs. #8 Iowa Central
== Saturday quarterfinals
1:00 PM — #2 DMACC vs. #7 Ellsworth
3:00 PM — #3 Iowa Lakes vs. #6 Southwestern
5:00 PM — #1 Kirkwood vs. Friday’s play-in
7:00 PM — #4 Iowa Western vs. #5 NIACC
== Sunday semifinals
5:00 — winners of Saturday’s first two games
7:00 — winners of Saturday’s last two games
The highest remaining seed from Sunday’s semifinals will host the Region XI championship game.
AMES — Izaiah Brockington’s steal and basket with 20 seconds remaining gave Iowa State the lead as the Cyclones rallied for an 84-81 win over West Virginia. Brockington finished with 35 points.
That’s Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger. It was the Cyclones third straight win. Otzelberger says the Cyclones did a better job of rebounding in the second half.
Iowa State improves to 6-9 in the Big 12
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa beat Indiana State 88-82. Cameron Henry led the Sycamores on Wednesday night with 23 points and seven assists.
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — D.J. Wilkins had 17 points as Drake defeated Valparaiso 71-65. Kevion Taylor led Valpo on Wednesday night with 20 points.
LAWRENCE, KANSAS — The 9th-ranked Iowa State women outscored Kansas 27-14 in the opening quarter and cruised to an 85-59 win on the road. Ashley Joens had 22 points and the Cyclones connected on 17 three pointers.
The Cyclones are now 12-4 and remain tied with Baylor at the top of the Big 12 heading into Saturday’s game at home against Texas Tech.
MASON CITY — North Iowa Area Community College announced on Wednesday that they will add women’s wrestling as the college’s 15th sport starting this fall. NIACC will be the fourth school from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference to add the sport of women’s wrestling after it was added by Indian Hills, Iowa Western and Iowa Central. Former NIACC two-time All-American Basil Minto, who has been an assistant coach on the men’s team, will be NIACC’s women’s wrestling head coach. Women’s wrestling will be a sanctioned sport in the National Junior College Athletic Association starting in the 2022-23 season. Women’s westling is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announcing earlier this winter that they would officially offer girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport next year.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa athletic department has announced donations for a new wrestling training facility next to Carver-Hawkeye Arena have gone past the $25 million mark. Since launching the Carver Circle campaign nearly two years ago, a total of 225 supporters have donated to the project. Construction on the $26.5 million facility is expected to begin in June. The 38,500-square-foot building will have a tunnel connecting it to Carver-Hawkeye and will nearly double the amount of training space and establish a street-level hall of champions honoring Iowa wrestlers.